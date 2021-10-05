Apple adds ‘Report a Problem’ button to the App Store: Here is what it means

Apple is reintroducing its ‘Report a Problem’ button to the App Store. The tool which has been missing for years will make it easier for users to report an app that is potentially committing fraud or is involved in some sort of scam.

Various users have reported on Twitter, that the button has been added to the App Store, including developer Kosta Eleftheriou. The change seems to have been made as part of the iOS 15 update.

In a major reversal, Apple quietly added back the “Report a Problem” @AppStore button in iOS 15: pic.twitter.com/UopiPDEV7e — Kosta Eleftheriou (@keleftheriou) October 3, 2021

The button will allow users to report problematic apps with ease, reducing the number of taps needed.

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone 13 series and iOS 15. Various users have reported that iOS 15 has various bugs that are causing problems with certain functions of the devices.

Users have reported experiencing a problem about not being able to unlock their new phones use their Apple Watch. Apple has now acknowledged the issue and announced that it is rolling out an update, which fixes this issue.

“Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices. You might see ‘Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch’ if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch,” the company said. The fix is now available for everyone who is using the iOS 15 and the software update is about 553.7MB.

Users who have not received the update can turn off Unlock with Apple Watch and use their passcode to unlock their iPhone 13 until the new iOS 15.1 hits your device.