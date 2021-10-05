scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 05, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Apple adds ‘Report a Problem’ button to the App Store: Here is what it means

Apple is reintroducing its 'Report a Problem' button to the App Store which will make it easier for users to report problematic apps.

By: Tech Desk | Chandigarh |
October 5, 2021 11:54:24 am
Apple, Apple App Store, Apple Report a Problem button, Apple App Store updates, Apple iOS 15, Apple news, iOS 15 newsThe tool which has been missing for years will make it easier for users to report an app on the App Store that is potentially committing fraud (Image source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)

Apple is reintroducing its ‘Report a Problem’ button to the App Store. The tool which has been missing for years will make it easier for users to report an app that is potentially committing fraud or is involved in some sort of scam.

Various users have reported on Twitter, that the button has been added to the App Store, including developer Kosta Eleftheriou. The change seems to have been made as part of the iOS 15 update.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The button will allow users to report problematic apps with ease, reducing the number of taps needed.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Must Read |Apple iOS 15 bugs: User photos shared on iMessage getting deleted, Siri commands issue

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone 13 series and iOS 15. Various users have reported that iOS 15 has various bugs that are causing problems with certain functions of the devices.

Users have reported experiencing a problem about not being able to unlock their new phones use their Apple Watch. Apple has now acknowledged the issue and announced that it is rolling out an update, which fixes this issue.

“Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices. You might see ‘Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch’ if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch,” the company said. The fix is now available for everyone who is using the iOS 15 and the software update is about 553.7MB.

Users who have not received the update can turn off Unlock with Apple Watch and use their passcode to unlock their iPhone 13 until the new iOS 15.1 hits your device.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 05: Latest News

Advertisement