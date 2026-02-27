Apple adds interactive F1 track guide to Maps ahead of Australian Grand Prix

Formula 1 fans with an iPhone now have a new way to experience the race season before the lights go out. Apple has added a special Formula 1 guide to its Maps app, giving users a closer look at circuits across the 2026 calendar.
The feature arrives just weeks ahead of the Australian Grand Prix and puts the spotlight on Melbourne’s iconic Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit. Fans can now explore a detailed 3D version of the circuit inside the Maps app.
The new ‘Formula 1 Tracks From Around The World’ guide includes all 24 race locations for the season. The guide is also available through the Formula 1 channel on Apple TV, making it easy for viewers to browse circuits on the big screen.
For now, Albert Park is the only track available in a fully interactive 3D format. Users can zoom in and move around the circuit, exploring key areas such as the F1 Pit Garage and surrounding stadiums.
Apple says more circuits will receive 3D upgrades as the season progresses. The initiative aims to give fans a stronger sense of place—whether they are travelling to the races or watching from home.
The digital track highlights real-world details. Kerbs are clearly marked, and grandstands, pedestrian footbridges and other circuit structures appear in three dimensions. All 14 turns at Albert Park are labelled, making it easier for fans to follow the racing action.
The update is not just for virtual sightseeing. Maps also includes practical information for fans attending the race in person.
The entrance gates, restrooms, water refill stations, first aid stations, and merchandise shops are all marked. The walking paths are also included in the map, with step-by-step instructions on how people can get from the grandstands to the main points of interest.
Several nearby landmarks are also displayed in 3D, including the Pit Building, Lakeside Stadium, the Melbourne Sports and Aquatic Centre and the finish line area. Fans who want to explore the city beyond the track can view other major Melbourne landmarks in enhanced detail.
The launch reflects Apple’s growing focus on Formula 1. Last year, the company reportedly paid $140 million to secure exclusive F1 streaming rights in the United States.
With the new Maps guide, Apple is blending sport, travel and technology—giving fans a new way to experience Formula 1, whether they are trackside in Melbourne or watching from thousands of kilometres away.