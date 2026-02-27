Apple adds interactive F1 track guide to Maps ahead of Australian Grand Prix

For now, Albert Park is the only track available in a fully interactive 3D format. Users can zoom in and move around the circuit, exploring key areas such as the F1 Pit Garage and surrounding stadiums. (Express Image)

Formula 1 fans with an iPhone now have a new way to experience the race season before the lights go out. Apple has added a special Formula 1 guide to its Maps app, giving users a closer look at circuits across the 2026 calendar.

The feature arrives just weeks ahead of the Australian Grand Prix and puts the spotlight on Melbourne’s iconic Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit. Fans can now explore a detailed 3D version of the circuit inside the Maps app.

The new ‘Formula 1 Tracks From Around The World’ guide includes all 24 race locations for the season. The guide is also available through the Formula 1 channel on Apple TV, making it easy for viewers to browse circuits on the big screen.