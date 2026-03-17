Apple acquires MotionVFX, video-editing software firm behind Final Cut Pro plugins

Apple has acquired a video-editing software company called MotionVFX for an undisclosed amount.

The Warsaw-based company was founded in 2009. It develops professionals-grade video-editing tools along with graphics and templates. Users can access these tools through subscription packages starting at $29 per month. It also ships visual effects plug-ins, templates, and other add-on capabilities for Apple’s own Final Cut Pro video editing software.

With its latest purchase, Apple is expected to integrate MotionVFX’s tools across its services. Reports suggest that the acquisition could also put Apple in a better position to compete with Adobe Premiere Pro as well as the entire Adobe Creative Cloud suite.