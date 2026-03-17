Apple acquires MotionVFX, video-editing software firm behind Final Cut Pro plugins

Apple has acquired a video-editing software company called MotionVFX for an undisclosed amount.
The Warsaw-based company was founded in 2009. It develops professionals-grade video-editing tools along with graphics and templates. Users can access these tools through subscription packages starting at $29 per month. It also ships visual effects plug-ins, templates, and other add-on capabilities for Apple’s own Final Cut Pro video editing software.
With its latest purchase, Apple is expected to integrate MotionVFX’s tools across its services. Reports suggest that the acquisition could also put Apple in a better position to compete with Adobe Premiere Pro as well as the entire Adobe Creative Cloud suite.
Furthermore, this integration could draw more subscribers to Apple’s Creator Studio Bundle. The announcement was made by MotionVFX on its website.
“We are extremely excited to share that MotionVFX is joining the Apple team to continue to empower creators and editors to do their best work,” the company said.
“For over 15 years, we’ve been on a mission to create world-class, visually inspiring content and effects for video editors. From the very beginning, we’ve been all about quality, ease of use, and great design. These are also the values that we admire most in Apple’s products, and we’re thrilled to be able to embrace them together,” it added.
Earlier this year, Apple launched a new subscription bundle called Creator Studio that offers users access to six creative apps such as Final Cut Pro, Logic Pro, Pixelmator Pro, Motion, Compressor, and MainStage. It also includes access to premium content and AI features in Keynote, Pages, and Numbers. In India, Creator Studio is priced at Rs 399 per month or Rs 3,999 per year with a one-month free trial.