Apple sees record quarter, but Xiaomi pips it to take second position in smartphone market: Counterpoint

Xiaomi is now the world number two smartphone vendor and also saw strong demand for its premium Mi 11 series. The Mi 11 Ultra is seen in this photo. Image used for representational purposes (Image credit: Shruti Dhapola/Indian Express)

Xiaomi is now the world’s second-largest smartphone OEM, beating out Apple for the first time ever, according to the latest numbers by research firm Counterpoint Research. The numbers echo what another research firm Canalys had reported earlier. Samsung retained the number one spot, with Xiaomi number two, and Apple at number three, even though the iPhone-maker saw record shipments for the June quarter, also the second quarter of 2021.

But globally smartphone shipments declined by 7 percent quarter-on-quarter(QoQ), as per the latest report. The primary reason for this is the component shortage and extension of COVID-19 protocols across Asia and Europe. When considered on a yearly basis, the shipments grew by 19 percent.

“While Samsung retained the top spot, its market share fell. Shipments were down due to weak seasonal demand in some of its key regions such as India, Central, and Latin America and Southeast Asia followed by production disruption in Vietnam due to COVID-19. Xiaomi had its best-ever quarter as it was able to increase its market share in China, Southeast Asia, and Europe,” Tarun Pathak, Research Director, Counterpoint said while commenting on the findings.

For individual vendors, Samsung’s quarterly shipments declined by 24 per cent reaching 57.9 million units in Q2, 2021 even as it remained the top vendor globally. Although Apple’s smartphone shipments fell by 18 percent on a quarterly basis, the company reached 48.9 million shipments and it saw yearly growth thanks to the high demand for the iPhone 12 series.

According to Harmeet Singh Walia, Senior analyst, “Apple captured a record first-quarter revenue share driven by the strong performance of the iPhone 12 Series and demand spill-over from the previous quarter due to delayed launch. The popularity of its higher-end variant, the Pro Max, in countries like the US and Europe also boosted Apple’s revenue growth.”

Meanwhile, number two player Xiaomi saw quarterly growth of 8 per cent, while its shipments grew by 98 per cent on a yearly basis. According to Counterpoint, strong demand for Redmi 9, Note 9, and Note 10 series helped the growth and Xiaomi’s premium Mi 11 series saw a strong performance as well.

Oppo and vivo saw shipments decline on a quarterly basis as well. However, both Oppo and vivo are still in the top five global smartphone vendors. OnePlus’ shipments grew by triple digits (170 per cent) in the quarter with the Nord N series doing extremely well in the North America and Western Europe markets. Realme also saw triple-digit growth in the quarter.

Walia also credited the absence of Huawei as one reason why players like Xiaomi are growing in a big way. “Xiaomi, OPPO and vivo also clocked record shipments and revenues this quarter, helped by capturing Huawei’s share globally and significant 5G uptake in China. Flagship series such as Mi 11, Find and X60 drove this uptick, respectively,” he said.