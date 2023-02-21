iPhone 15, MacBook Air 15″ & MR headset: Apple launches to look forward to in 2023

The year 2022 was a packed one for Apple. The company kicked off the year with the March event that saw the curtains lift on the iPad Air 5th generation, the iPhone SE 3rd generation, and the Apple Studio Display. This was followed by a software release bonanza in June, the new iPhones in September, the new MacBook Pros in October, and the Beats Fit Pro in November. Obviously, these aren’t all the products launched last year by the Cupertino company, but you get the idea.

With Apple’s ever-expanding lineup, 2023 is set to be another busy year for the company. Exact event dates can be difficult to pin down, but we can still use previous release patterns to arrive at a rough roadmap for 2023.

When is the next Apple event?

Apple hasn’t officially announced its next event yet but that doesn’t mean that a March or April event isn’t in the pipeline. The company has been fairly consistent with events during these two months and chances are that this year wouldn’t be any different.

However, while rumours had earlier marked the Apple AR/VR headset for an April 2023 release, it now looks like the headset will actually launch at the June WWDC event according to some newer rumours. Apple may still hold the April event, though, to perhaps unveil a 15-inch MacBook Air, maybe alongside a new iPad.

In the rare chance should Apple choose to scrap an April event entirely, every device that was meant to launch that month will be carried forward to WWDC.

What to expect from WWDC 2023

WWDC 2023 will almost certainly take place in early June, just like it does every year. Since the event is software-heavy (WWDC stands for Worldwide Developers Conference), it will likely introduce iOS 17, iPadOS 17, watchOS 10, tvOS 17, and macOS 14. But this year’s event will stand out a bit because it may also see the debut of the new AR/VR headset that’s been in the works for several years.

The headset may also be joined by another physical product, as last year’s WWDC unveiled the M2 MacBook Air.

What to expect from September 2023 event

September is always a huge month for Apple fans. It’s usually the month in which the latest iPhones are unveiled alongside a new Apple Watch. After WWDC is done and dusted, this will be the next big event to wait for.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Pro models are expected in September. All leaks suggest that Apple will finally ditch the decade-old Lightning port in favour of the USB-C port across all the iPhone models. We are expecting the 6.1-inch iPhone 15, a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, a 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Pro max

Then there’s the Apple Watch Series 9 that’ll join the new iPhones, as is customary. However, very little is known about the products right now.

What to expect from 2023 late fall event

Apple is less regular when it comes to its fall events. For example, in 2022, there were rumours about an October event but Apple to chose to soft launch the 10th-gen iPad and M2 iPad Pro, simply issuing press releases for them.