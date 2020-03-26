This app lets you report coronavirus suspect, find testing labs nearby and more

This app lets you report coronavirus suspect, find testing labs and more This app lets you report coronavirus suspect, find testing labs and more

On March 24 PM Narendra Modi announced that India will be locked down for 21 days to fight coronavirus pandemic. People across the country have been asked to stay at home during this period as that could help reduce the spread of the virus. To help the Indian government, local authorities, police, and others during this phase a New Delhi based company MapmyIndia is helping citizens report about their grievances such as non-allowance of essential supplies, lapses in enforcement through their MapmyIndia Move app. The issues faced by the people are sent to the authorities.

The MapmyIndia Move app is available for both iOS and Android phone users in each and every part of the country. Using this app people can share or tag the relevant authorities pin-pointing the specific problem, along with its location.

After the problem has been reported, authorities can immediately activate the nearest and most suitable person/resource to reach the exact spot, using MapmyIndia’s live navigation guidance. Since the authorities have specific and accurate information about the nature problem the person dispatched/deployed will be well equipped/informed to handle the situation.

Here’s how to report an issue:

* First download the MapmyIndia Move app on your Android or iOS smartphone.

* Login to the app. It is very easy. Just enter your email ID and you’re good to go. It takes just a few seconds.

Notably, the app has been available for a while now to help people report issues and have them resolved. Due to the coronavirus pandemic the app has been updated according to help the citizens in need.

* The home page of the app shows your location. If you find any issues just swipe up from the bottom and click on “Report an issue” option.

* The app will then ask you to select your location from the map. You can move the marker to point the exact location of the place.

* You will then need to select report category. There are several categories available such as Maps, Traffic, Community, Safety, Road Condition, and Corona. If the problem you’re reporting is related to COVID-19 just select the last option “Corona”.

* The app will then ask you to select a sub-category from options — corona treatment centre, corona sample collection centre, corona testing labs, corona suspect, and corona infected.

* You will then need to add a related image and comment about the problem. Then click on ‘Done’.

The MapmyIndia Move also includes related and latest coronavirus information that you must know. The updates are available on the home page itself. Just tap on the corona option on the extreme left and click on “Report COVID-19 Information”.

The firm has also created a live dashboard maps.mapmyindia.com/corona to provide the latest, pan India updates related to coronavirus including confirmed cases, recoveries, and more.

