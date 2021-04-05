TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp on top in downloads in 2020, YouTube was number one video streaming app: AppAnnie

AppAnnie report: YouTube was the market leader in terms of time spent when it came to video streaming apps in most markets.

TikTok, Facebook and WhatsApp Messenger were the top three apps in terms of downloads for 2020 globally, according to a report released by analytics firm AppAnnie. YouTube had the maximum time spent in the video streaming apps category, notes the ‘State of Mobile 2021’ report.

In India, where TikTok was banned in June 2020, Facebook, followed by WhatsApp and Snack Video were the most downloaded apps for the year. Instagram and TikTok were next on the list. Incidentally, Snack Video was also banned by the government later in the year.

In games, Free Fire Garena was the most downloaded, followed by Among US and Subway Surfers globally. In India, though, the most downloaded game was Ludo King, followed by Carrom Pool and Hunter Assassin. Ludo King was also on top when it came to monthly active users in India, though PUBG Mobile was number two, followed by Free Fire.

Free Fire was number four in the list of most downloaded games in India for 2020. Given how popular games like Ludo became during the lockdown in India in 2020, it is not surprising to see it emerge as the most downloaded game for the year. Further, PUBG Mobile was also banned in India in September, 2020.

In video streaming, YouTube was the number one video streaming app by time spent among all markets analysed, except China where Google services are not available, notes the report. YouTube also commands the market in average time spent per user per month.

In India, YouTube was the number one streaming app at 26.5 hours per month on average when it came to overall time spent, followed by MX Player, Hotstar, Netflix and Amazon Prime Video. The list excludes News & Sports streaming apps. Globally, YouTube saw up to 6X increase in time spent per user vs the next closest app, and its consumption was up to 38 hours a month.

The report also notes that TikTok has started encroaching on the video streaming space as well and the app represents a competitive threat. But the impact of the India ban was also seen on TikTok, where it saw a decline. According to AppAnnie’s data, MX Player was the breakout video streaming app in India in 2020.

The data also showed that globally there has been growing interest in social commerce with apps like Pinterest and Instagram seeing their downloads increased by 50 and 20 per cent respectively year-on-year.

Regarding food delivery apps, while most countries in the world saw double digit growth near the beginning of the pandemic, India had an initial decline due the harsh lockdown, which had seen most restaurants and food businesses being shut. However, the food delivery picked up again once the lockdown was over in India, notes the report.

India also saw a jump in time spent on business as apps such as Zoom, Google Meets and Microsoft Teams. In India, time spent in Business apps approached 3 billion hours on Android phones in the third quarter of 2020 alone. The top apps in terms of consumer spends in India were Tinder, Disney+Hotstar, Google One, Truecaller, Netflix and Udemy. The top apps in terms of monthly active users were WhatsApp, Facebook, Truecaller, Facebook Messenger and Amazon with Instagram at number six.