Apollo is said to be considering participating in a bid for Twitter

Written by Lauren Hirsch

Private equity firm Apollo Global Management is considering participating in a bid for Twitter by offering debt financing to potential buyers, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.

No decisions have yet been made, said the person, who requested anonymity because the talks were confidential.

The Wall Street Journal earlier reported Apollo’s potential participation in a bid.

Musk, the world’s wealthiest man who also leads the rocket maker SpaceX, last week put forward a roughly $40 billion bid to buy Twitter. Musk, whose wealth is largely tied up in stock, did not offer any details about financing such a deal.

Investors have been skeptical that he would be able to cobble together the funds needed to buy Twitter. Analysts have estimated Musk would need $15 billion to $20 billion in debt to fund his efforts. He recently amassed a more than 9% stake in the company.

Last week, Twitter announced it was using a method called a “poison pill,” which would make it significantly harder for Musk to acquire more than 15% of the company. Twitter said the defensive maneuver would not stop the company from holding talks with any potential buyer, and would give it more time to negotiate a deal that Twitter’s board believes best reflects the company’s value.

Musk’s approach appears to have stirred other potential buyers. At least one other private equity firm, Thoma Bravo, has expressed interest in acquiring Twitter, The New York Times previously reported.

Musk, for his part, appears undeterred. On Saturday, he tweeted the words “Love Me Tender” alongside musical notes, a seeming reference to both the Elvis Presley ballad by the same name and a “tender offer” in which Musk would take his offer directly to shareholders.

Apollo has experience in the media industry. Last year, it acquired AOL and Yahoo in a deal worth $5 billion.

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.