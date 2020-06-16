Anti-China sentiment helped us during lockdown: Vu chairman

For Vu, the Cinema and Premium range launched before the lockdown turned out to be very successful and Saraf feels the Ultra 4K range will be equally successful. (Image: Vu) For Vu, the Cinema and Premium range launched before the lockdown turned out to be very successful and Saraf feels the Ultra 4K range will be equally successful. (Image: Vu)

Vu Televisions chairman and CEO Devita Saraf said she was not bothered by the increased competition in the affordable TV segment. The segment has seen a lot of activity of late with Realme launching new units and OnePlus expected to do so on July 2.

“So many new brands come in every year with low prices and new features. I don’t think we take anyone too seriously unless they have been in the business for more than 3 – 4 years at least,” Saraf told indianexpress.com in a telephonic interview.

Saraf highlighted that despite the lockdown, Vu has managed to sell 50,000 4K TVs in the last month which makes it the number one 4K TV seller in the country. She said the company aims to further grow its presence in the 4K TV segment with its latest ultra 4K range that comprises 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch screen size televisions.

For Vu, Saraf said, the lockdown has been good as the company took customer service very seriously and served nearly 10,000 Vu customers during the country wide lockdown. She said the demand for 4K television in the country is very high right now and “Vu could do such big numbers in 4K TVs especially and sold thousands of 4K TVs because the production was ready on time,” she said.

Saraf highlighted that the “anti-China sentiment” helped the company a lot and many customers turned to Vu due to that. “Right now, we have done a fantastic number during and post lockdown of selling 50,000 4K TVs. We are getting a lot of business with the demand for our products and customer service and also some of the anti-China sentiment,” she said.

For Vu, the Cinema and Premium range launched before the lockdown turned out to be very successful and Saraf feels the Ultra 4K range will be equally successful.

To build the ultra 4K range televisions, she said, Vu has taken feedback from consumers for the kind of features they want on their TV. “We have included many features such as brightness control and parental control in the new 4K TV range that customers asked us to,” Saraf said, underlining her confidence that the features that the new 4K range offer will set aside the products from the competition.

