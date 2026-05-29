Anthropic’s valuation surges to $965 billion, surpassing OpenAI

Anthropic surpasses OpenAI in valuation with massive $965 billion funding milestone

By: Reuters
2 min readMay 29, 2026 09:27 AM IST
AnthropicAI startup Anthropic ramps up compute capacity as Claude adoption surges globally(Image: Reuters)
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Anthropic said on Thursday it has raised $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion, as it aims to bolster computing capacity to meet growing demand for chatbot Claude and scale its products.

The new valuation after the series H funding round puts Anthropic ahead of OpenAI, last valued at $852 billion post-money in March, intensifying a ⁠fierce ​battle between the two for dominance in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

Anthropic’s valuation has more than doubled from $380 billion in February, reflecting its swift rise as a leading competitor in the AI ​race and ​intense investor demand for stakes in frontier ⁠companies.

“Since our series G in February, adoption has continued to grow across global enterprise customers, and ‌our run-rate revenue crossed $47 billion earlier this month,” Anthropic said in a blog.

Anthropic’s pursuit of private funding coincides with preparations for a public listing, according to investors and bankers familiar with the company.

Both Anthropic and OpenAI are planning to tap the public market, possibly as quickly as this year, ⁠to acquire the computational ⁠resources necessary to power their services and train new models.

Anthropic has struggled to meet demand in ⁠recent ‌months, forcing it to institute usage limits during ​peak hours and incentivize off-peak use by offering ‌more compute during that time.

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Its latest round was led by Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital, with ‌Coatue and ICONIQ ​as co-leads, among ​others.

Anthropic’s strategic ​infrastructure partners Micron, Samsung and SK Hynix also joined the round, which comprises $15 billion of previously ​committed investments from hyperscalers, including $5 billion from Amazon .

Amazon ⁠had said in April it would invest up to $25 billion in Anthropic, as the AI startup commits to spending more ‌than $100 billion ⁠over the next 10 years on Amazon’s cloud technologies. This is in addition to Amazon’s previous $8 billion ​investment. 

 

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