Anthropic’s valuation surges to $965 billion, surpassing OpenAI

Anthropic said on Thursday it has raised $65 billion at a post-money valuation of $965 billion, as it aims to bolster computing capacity to meet growing demand for chatbot Claude and scale its products.

The new valuation after the series H funding round puts Anthropic ahead of OpenAI, last valued at $852 billion post-money in March, intensifying a ⁠fierce ​battle between the two for dominance in the rapidly evolving AI sector.

Anthropic’s valuation has more than doubled from $380 billion in February, reflecting its swift rise as a leading competitor in the AI ​race and ​intense investor demand for stakes in frontier ⁠companies.

“Since our series G in February, adoption has continued to grow across global enterprise customers, and ‌our run-rate revenue crossed $47 billion earlier this month,” Anthropic said in a blog.