Anthropic weighs building its own AI chips: Report

Anthropic explores designing its own AI chips as soaring demand for advanced models and a global chip shortage push tech giants toward building in-house silicon.

By: Reuters
2 min readUpdated: Apr 10, 2026 10:19 AM IST
Anthropic ⁠uses a range of chips, including tensor processing units (TPUs) designed by Alphabet's Google and Amazon's chips ⁠to ‌develop and run its AI software and chatbot ​Claude. (Photo: Reuters)(File photo)Anthropic ⁠uses a range of chips, including tensor processing units (TPUs) designed by Alphabet's Google and Amazon's chips ⁠to ‌develop and run its AI software and chatbot ​Claude. (Photo: Reuters)(File photo)
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Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic is exploring the possibility of designing its own chips, three sources said, as the company and its rivals respond to a shortage of AI chips needed to power and develop more advanced AI systems.

The plans are in early ⁠stages ​and the company may still decide to only buy AI chips and not design any, according to two people with knowledge of the matter and one person briefed on Anthropic’s ​plans. ​The company has yet to commit ⁠to a specific design or put together a dedicated team to work on the project, one ‌of the sources said.

A spokesperson for the San Francisco-based company declined to comment on the article.

Demand for its AI model Claude has accelerated in 2026, with the startup’s run-rate revenue now surpassing $30 billion, up from about $9 billion at the end of 2025, Anthropic ⁠said earlier this week.

Anthropic ⁠uses a range of chips, including tensor processing units (TPUs) designed by Alphabet’s Google and Amazon’s chips ⁠to ‌develop and run its AI software and chatbot ​Claude.

Earlier this week, Anthropic signed a ‌long-term deal with Google and Broadcom, which helps design the TPUs. That deal builds on the company’s ‌commitment to invest $50 ​billion ​in strengthening U.S. ​computing infrastructure.

Anthropic’s discussions mirror similar efforts underway at large tech companies that are seeking ​to design their own AI chips, including Meta ⁠and OpenAI.

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Designing an advanced AI chip can cost roughly half a billion dollars, according to industry sources, as companies need ‌to ⁠employ skilled engineers and spend to make sure the manufacturing process has no defects. 

 

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