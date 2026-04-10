Anthropic weighs building its own AI chips: Report

Anthropic ⁠uses a range of chips, including tensor processing units (TPUs) designed by Alphabet's Google and Amazon's chips ⁠to ‌develop and run its AI software and chatbot ​Claude. (Photo: Reuters)(File photo)

Artificial intelligence lab Anthropic is exploring the possibility of designing its own chips, three sources said, as the company and its rivals respond to a shortage of AI chips needed to power and develop more advanced AI systems.

The plans are in early ⁠stages ​and the company may still decide to only buy AI chips and not design any, according to two people with knowledge of the matter and one person briefed on Anthropic’s ​plans. ​The company has yet to commit ⁠to a specific design or put together a dedicated team to work on the project, one ‌of the sources said.