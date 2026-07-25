Anthropic rolls out Opus 5 AI model in efficiency upgrade

Anthropic says its new Claude Opus 5 model delivers near-Fable 5 performance at half the cost, with stronger safety measures and a focus on coding and everyday productivity tasks.

By: Reuters
2 min readJul 25, 2026 09:55 AM IST
Anthropic has introduced Claude Opus 5, its latest AI model designed for coding and everyday office tasks. (Image: Reuters)Anthropic has introduced Claude Opus 5, its latest AI model designed for coding and everyday office tasks. (Image: Reuters)
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Anthropic on Friday launched Opus 5, its latest AI model that the startup ⁠says ​nears the capabilities of its more powerful cousin Fable 5 at half the price.

The San Francisco-based lab said the new Claude AI model was well suited for daily office ​and ​computer programming tasks.

In an interview with ⁠Reuters, Anthropic product leader Dianne Penn said the release, more efficient than May’s Opus 4.8, ‌reflected a rapid pace of development.

“We’re building and continue to consistently deliver frontier intelligence and bring that as accessibly as possible with every model generation,” said Penn.

In testing, Opus 5 was less capable of exploiting cyber vulnerabilities than Anthropic’s top-shelf AI, so ⁠its related safeguards are ⁠less restrictive than Fable 5’s. Opus 5 was also less susceptible to being tricked ⁠into misuse ‌than Anthropic’s other current models, the startup ​said.

Released in June, Anthropic’s Fable 5 ‌was temporarily unavailable following U.S. concerns that its capabilities could be diverted to foreign military intelligence.

Users ‌should pick Opus ​5 for ​value ​and Fable 5 for “days-long, very autonomous projects,” Penn said. Asked about the Kimi K3 “open” ​model from China-based Moonshot, which the U.S. ⁠accused of freeloading off Anthropic, Penn said it “remains to be seen” how open-weight models generally perform on complicated real-world projects ‌that ⁠users ask Claude to tackle.

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Open-weight models allow users to download, run and customise the virtual brains ​of an AI, unlike proprietary models.

 

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