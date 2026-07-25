Anthropic rolls out Opus 5 AI model in efficiency upgrade

Anthropic has introduced Claude Opus 5, its latest AI model designed for coding and everyday office tasks. (Image: Reuters)

Anthropic on Friday launched Opus 5, its latest AI model that the startup ⁠says ​nears the capabilities of its more powerful cousin Fable 5 at half the price.

The San Francisco-based lab said the new Claude AI model was well suited for daily office ​and ​computer programming tasks.

In an interview with ⁠Reuters, Anthropic product leader Dianne Penn said the release, more efficient than May’s Opus 4.8, ‌reflected a rapid pace of development.

“We’re building and continue to consistently deliver frontier intelligence and bring that as accessibly as possible with every model generation,” said Penn.

In testing, Opus 5 was less capable of exploiting cyber vulnerabilities than Anthropic’s top-shelf AI, so ⁠its related safeguards are ⁠less restrictive than Fable 5’s. Opus 5 was also less susceptible to being tricked ⁠into misuse ‌than Anthropic’s other current models, the startup ​said.