Anthropic restores Claude access after AI chatbot platform experiences brief outage

Anthropic’s Claude experienced a short period of downtime on Thursday, June 18, leaving users across several regions unable to access the AI chatbot, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Many users on social media reported getting blank replies, failed prompts, and connection errors.
The outage appears to have started at 12:04pm IST, with over 2,174 users reporting issues with Claude at the peak of the downtime, as per Downdetector. At 7:41 am UTC (1:11pm IST), Anthropic confirmed the outage. “We have identified the cause of the issue affecting Claude.ai and are working on a fix. We will provide an update as soon as possible,” the AI startup wrote on the official Claude status page.
As of 8:19 am UTC (1: 49 pm IST), Anthropic said that the issue has been resolved. “The issue affecting Claude services has been resolved. Impact occurred from 06:55 to 07:40 UTC,” it said.
The Claude status page and incident logs show a few service disruptions in June this year, including elevated error rates across several models and performance issues affecting both Claude.ai and its API services. The recent outages have involved issues with Claude Opus 4.8 and Claude Haiku 4.5, with users reportedly encountering performance and intermittent service interruptions.
Anthropic has acknowledged that demand for its AI services has grown rapidly, putting pressure on its compute infrastructure.
The company has previously indicated that rising usage of its AI products such as Claude Code and other enterprise AI tools has led to capacity challenges. However, Anthropic has been looking to expand its computing infrastructure through partnerships with major cloud providers, though some of that additional capacity may not yet be available.
Anthropic has said it is continuing to monitor the situation and restore normal service levels. Users experiencing issues are advised to check the company’s official status page for updates and incident reports.