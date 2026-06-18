Anthropic restores Claude access after AI chatbot platform experiences brief outage

A US government directive over national security concerns has forced Anthropic to suspend access to Fable 5 and Mythos 5 for foreign nationals. (Express Image/Reuters)

Anthropic’s Claude experienced a short period of downtime on Thursday, June 18, leaving users across several regions unable to access the AI chatbot, according to outage tracker Downdetector. Many users on social media reported getting blank replies, failed prompts, and connection errors.

The outage appears to have started at 12:04pm IST, with over 2,174 users reporting issues with Claude at the peak of the downtime, as per Downdetector. At 7:41 am UTC (1:11pm IST), Anthropic confirmed the outage. “We have identified the cause of the issue affecting Claude.ai and are working on a fix. We will provide an update as soon as possible,” the AI startup wrote on the official Claude status page.