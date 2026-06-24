Anthropic launches Claude Tag in Slack with plans for wider rollout

Users can summon Claude into a Slack thread by typing “@Claude” to assist with tasks and discussions. (Image: Reuters)

Anthropic on Tuesday launched an artificial intelligence agent inside Salesforce’s Slack app that can work alongside employees in group chats, ⁠deepening its ​push into the enterprise market that has emerged as a key battleground for AI startups.

Called Claude Tag, the tool lets users summon the company’s AI agent into a Slack thread by typing “@Claude,” where it can read conversations, ​break ​down tasks and proactively flag relevant updates across ⁠an organisation without being asked.

The agent, which will retain context over time, is available in beta for Claude ‌Enterprise and Claude Team customers, with plans to expand to other platforms, Anthropic said. The move is the latest by Anthropic to build on strong early demand for its AI tools from businesses, which has helped push up its valuation to $965 billion, surpassing that of OpenAI. Anthropic earlier this month filed confidentially for an initial public ⁠offering.