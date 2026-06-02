Anthropic files for IPO as AI startup behind ‘Claude’ prepares historic US stock market debut

Anthropic said on Tuesday it has plans to go public in the US. The high-profile AI lab has filed its IPO prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, taking a major step toward becoming a publicly traded company. The listing could bring investors on Wall Street an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make money by backing one of the leading AI startups in the world.

In a statement, Anthropic said the filing “gives us the option to go public” following a review of its paperwork by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company did not disclose the timing or size of a potential IPO, saying that any offering would “depend on market conditions and other factors.” However, the IPO is expected to take place later this year.