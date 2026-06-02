Anthropic files for IPO as AI startup behind ‘Claude’ prepares historic US stock market debut

While Anthropic remains one of strong AI labs on the market, it has primarily focused on developing AI tools for coding and enterprise customers.

Written by: Anuj Bhatia
4 min readNew DelhiJun 2, 2026 08:03 AM IST
AnthropicAnthropic is behind a popular artificial intelligence-powered Claude coding assistant.
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Anthropic said on Tuesday it has plans to go public in the US. The high-profile AI lab has filed its IPO prospectus with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, taking a major step toward becoming a publicly traded company. The listing could bring investors on Wall Street an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make money by backing one of the leading AI startups in the world.

In a statement, Anthropic said the filing “gives us the option to go public” following a review of its paperwork by the US Securities and Exchange Commission. The company did not disclose the timing or size of a potential IPO, saying that any offering would “depend on market conditions and other factors.” However, the IPO is expected to take place later this year.

An Initial Public Offering (IPO) is the process through which a company goes public and makes its shares available to retail investors. When a company is ready to go public, it hires an investment bank or, in some cases, several banks, to underwrite its IPO. This year, alongside Anthropic, two other companies are preparing to go public: Elon Musk’s SpaceX and Sam Altman’s OpenAI, which helped spark the AI boom in 2022 with the launch of ChatGPT.

Anthropic ChatGPT developer OpenAI was valued at 2 billion in March, while Anthropic, creator of the AI model Claude, has raised capital at a valuation of 5 billion.

Anthropic, founded five years ago by chief executive Dario Amodei and a group of former AI executives and researchers, recently raised funding from private investors that valued the company at more than $965 billion. The company has experienced explosive growth in recent years, driven largely by the popularity of its AI tools. The company’s Claude Code, an AI-powered coding tool that generates computer code from natural-language prompts, allowing people people with little or no programming experience to build their own applications and software, has been well-received in the industry.

Earlier this year, Anthropic unveiled Claude Mythos Preview, an AI model with advanced cybersecurity capabilities. However, its relationship with the federal government has thawed since the model’s release.

Also read | India emerges as a key Codex market with 27x user growth: OpenAI

While Anthropic remains one of strong AI labs on the market, it has primarily focused on developing AI tools for coding and enterprise customers. By contrast, competitors such as Google and OpenAI now offer a wide array of AI products, ranging from image-generation tools to AI-powered web browsers. Even so, investor interest in Anthropic remains strong.

Anthropic OpenAI’s Sam Altman and Anthropic’s Dario Amodei. Wikimedia Commons

However, Anthropic faces intense competition from a growing number of AI startups and major technology companies, many of which are investing billions of dollars in artificial intelligence and regularly acquiring smaller AI firms. Its primary rival remains OpenAI, which was reportedly valued at $852 billion in late March and is also said to be exploring the possibility of going public later this year. Meanwhile, Musk’s SpaceX recently said it has secured an option to acquire the code-generation startup Cursor for $60 billion later this year, giving it access to the lucrative market for AI developer tools.

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Anuj Bhatia
Anuj Bhatia

Anuj Bhatia is an Assistant Editor at indianexpress.com with a career spanning over a decade. Active in the domain since 2011, he has established himself as a distinct voice in tech journalism, specializing in long-form narratives that bridge the gap between complex innovation and consumer lifestyle. Experience & Career: Anuj has been a key contributor to The Indian Express since late 2016. Prior to his current tenure, he served as a Senior Tech Writer at My Mobile magazine and held a role as a reviewer and tech writer at Gizbot. His professional trajectory reflects a rigorous commitment to technology reporting, backed by a postgraduate degree from Banaras Hindu University. Expertise & Focus Areas: Anuj’s reporting covers the spectrum of personal technology, characterized by a unique blend of modern analysis and historical context. His key focus areas include: Core Technology: Comprehensive coverage of smartphones, personal computers, apps, and lifestyle tech. Deep-Dive Narratives: Specializes in composing longer-form feature articles and explainers that explore the intersection of history, technology, and popular culture. Global & Local Scope: Reports extensively on major international product launches from industry titans like Apple and Google, while simultaneously covering the ecosystem of indie and home-grown tech startups. Niche Interests: A dedicated focus on vintage technology and retro gaming, offering readers a nostalgic yet analytical perspective on the evolution of tech. Authoritativeness & Trust Anuj is a trusted voice in the industry, recognized for his ability to de-jargonize trending topics and provide context to rapid technological advancements. His authority is reinforced by his on-ground presence at major international tech conferences and his nuanced approach to product reviews. By balancing coverage of the world's most valuable tech brands with emerging startups, he offers a holistic and objective view of the global technology landscape. Find all stories by Anuj Bhatia here. You can find Anuj on Linkedin. ... Read More

 

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