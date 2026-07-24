Anthropic expands Claude voice mode with Opus and Sonnet support, deeper app integration

Anthropic has expanded Claude’s Voice Mode by making it available on its latest Opus and Sonnet AI models. The update also broadens Claude’s capabilities by allowing the voice assistant to access connected apps such as Gmail and Slack, enabling users to complete tasks across multiple services using natural voice conversations.
The latest update brings Claude’s most advanced models to Voice Mode, allowing users to hold spoken conversations while taking advantage of the improved reasoning and coding capabilities offered by Claude Opus and Claude Sonnet. Anthropic says the experience is designed to make interactions feel more natural, enabling users to ask follow-up questions or switch between topics without needing to repeat context.
Alongside the model upgrade, Anthropic is extending Voice Mode’s access to connected applications. Users can now allow Claude to interact with services such as Gmail and Slack, making it easier to search emails, review conversations, retrieve information and complete work-related tasks using voice commands.
The expanded integrations are aimed at turning Claude into a more capable AI assistant that can work across a user’s existing productivity tools rather than functioning as a standalone chatbot.
With the rollout, Voice Mode is no longer limited to a single model and is now supported on both Claude Opus and Claude Sonnet, giving users access to Anthropic’s flagship AI capabilities during voice conversations.
The update is part of Anthropic’s broader effort to compete with conversational AI assistants from rivals such as OpenAI and Google, which have increasingly focused on multimodal experiences that combine voice, reasoning and app integrations into a single assistant.