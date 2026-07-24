Anthropic expands Claude voice mode with Opus and Sonnet support, deeper app integration

Claude Voice Mode can now access connected apps such as Gmail and Slack to complete tasks through voice conversations.(Image: Reuters)

Anthropic has expanded Claude’s Voice Mode by making it available on its latest Opus and Sonnet AI models. The update also broadens Claude’s capabilities by allowing the voice assistant to access connected apps such as Gmail and Slack, enabling users to complete tasks across multiple services using natural voice conversations.

The latest update brings Claude’s most advanced models to Voice Mode, allowing users to hold spoken conversations while taking advantage of the improved reasoning and coding capabilities offered by Claude Opus and Claude Sonnet. Anthropic says the experience is designed to make interactions feel more natural, enabling users to ask follow-up questions or switch between topics without needing to repeat context.