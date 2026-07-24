Anthropic expands Claude voice mode with Opus and Sonnet support, deeper app integration

Anthropic has upgraded Claude Voice Mode with support for its latest Opus and Sonnet models while adding Gmail and Slack integrations to make voice conversations more capable and productivity-focused.

By: Tech Desk
2 min readJul 24, 2026 06:20 PM IST
Claude Voice Mode can now access connected apps such as Gmail and Slack to complete tasks through voice conversations.(Image: Reuters)Claude Voice Mode can now access connected apps such as Gmail and Slack to complete tasks through voice conversations.(Image: Reuters)
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Anthropic has expanded Claude’s Voice Mode by making it available on its latest Opus and Sonnet AI models. The update also broadens Claude’s capabilities by allowing the voice assistant to access connected apps such as Gmail and Slack, enabling users to complete tasks across multiple services using natural voice conversations.

The latest update brings Claude’s most advanced models to Voice Mode, allowing users to hold spoken conversations while taking advantage of the improved reasoning and coding capabilities offered by Claude Opus and Claude Sonnet. Anthropic says the experience is designed to make interactions feel more natural, enabling users to ask follow-up questions or switch between topics without needing to repeat context.

Voice mode now works with connected apps

Alongside the model upgrade, Anthropic is extending Voice Mode’s access to connected applications. Users can now allow Claude to interact with services such as Gmail and Slack, making it easier to search emails, review conversations, retrieve information and complete work-related tasks using voice commands.

Also Read | AMD to invest up to $5 billion in Anthropic; AI startup to buy up to 2 GW of chips

The expanded integrations are aimed at turning Claude into a more capable AI assistant that can work across a user’s existing productivity tools rather than functioning as a standalone chatbot.

Available across Claude’s premium AI models

With the rollout, Voice Mode is no longer limited to a single model and is now supported on both Claude Opus and Claude Sonnet, giving users access to Anthropic’s flagship AI capabilities during voice conversations.

The update is part of Anthropic’s broader effort to compete with conversational AI assistants from rivals such as OpenAI and Google, which have increasingly focused on multimodal experiences that combine voice, reasoning and app integrations into a single assistant.

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