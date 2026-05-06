Anthropic commits to spending $200 billion on Google’s cloud and chips: Reports

With demand for models like Claude rising, the deal shows how infrastructure is becoming the backbone of the AI race. (Image: Reuters

Anthropic has committed to spend $200 billion with Google Cloud over five years as part of a recent agreement, The Information reported on Tuesday, citing a person with knowledge of the matter.

The commitment suggests the AI startup accounts for more than 40% of the revenue backlog Google disclosed to investors last week, according to the report. ⁠The ​backlog reflects contractual commitments from cloud customers.

Google parent Alphabet shares were up about 2% in extended trading on Tuesday following the report.

Anthropic signed a deal in April with Google and the tech firm’s chip ​partner ​Broadcom for multiple gigawatts of tensor processing ⁠unit capacity, which it expects to come online starting in 2027.