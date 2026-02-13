Anthropic clinches $380 billion valuation after $30 billion funding round

Anthropic has rapidly built its revenue base — the company said its current run-rate revenue ⁠is $14 billion. (Image: reuters)

Anthropic has raised $30 billion in its latest funding round, more than doubling the Claude chatbot maker’s valuation to $380 billion and underscoring massive investor interest in the startup and the broader AI industry.

The company has differentiated itself by focusing its model training on coding, with Claude Code gaining strong traction among developers and helping the company gain an edge over rivals in the enterprise AI market.

Anthropic’s recently ⁠launched ​series of plugins for its Cowork agent had sparked a brutal selloff in global software stocks as investors debated the disruptive potential to the sector from sophisticated AI models.

The funding round, announced on Thursday, was co-led by investors including D. ​E. ​Shw Ventures, ICONIQ and MGX. It also included ⁠a portion of previously announced investments from Microsoft and Nvidia.