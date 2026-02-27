Anthropic cannot accede to Pentagon’s request in AI safeguards dispute, CEO says

Anthropic, backed by Google and Amazon, has a contract with the department worth up to $200 million. (AI generated)

Anthropic said it would not accede to the Pentagon’s request to eliminate safeguards from its AI systems, despite threats to deem the company a “supply chain risk” and remove it from the Department of Defense’s systems, putting a $200 million contract at risk.

The Pentagon’s dispute with Anthropic stems from the AI startup’s refusal to remove safeguards that would prevent its technology from being used to target weapons autonomously and conduct surveillance in the United States.

Earlier in the day, Pentagon ⁠spokesperson Sean ​Parnell said on X that the department has no interest in using AI to conduct mass surveillance of Americans nor does it want to use AI to develop autonomous weapons that operate without human involvement.