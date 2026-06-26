Anthropic accuses Alibaba of biggest Claude cloning attempt, seeks tougher US action

Anthropic is urging US lawmakers to introduce stronger protections against AI model distillation following the alleged campaign.(Image: AI-generated)

Anthropic has accused Chinese technology giant Alibaba of carrying out the largest known attempt to clone its Claude AI model, alleging the company used nearly 25,000 fraudulent accounts to extract millions of interactions from the chatbot. The allegations come as competition between the US and China over advanced artificial intelligence intensifies.

According to a confidential letter sent by Anthropic to US Senators Tim Scott and Elizabeth Warren ahead of a Senate hearing on AI, operators linked to Alibaba and its AI division, Qwen, allegedly generated more than 28.8 million exchanges with Claude between April 22 and June 5.

Anthropic claims the activity violated its terms of service and was aimed at extracting some of Claude’s most advanced capabilities, including agentic reasoning, software engineering, and long-horizon task execution.