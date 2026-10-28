Anduril, Qualcomm partner on new line of US-made laptops

Defense tech firm Anduril said on Tuesday it plans to build a series of rugged computers in the United States for government and military customers, using chips from Qualcomm.

Anduril, led by founder Palmer Luckey, has been announcing new military weapons and drones at a rapid pace and is in ⁠talks to ​raise funding at a valuation of about $100 billion. The company reported $2.2 billion in revenue in 2025 and doubled its workforce, it said in January.

The BlueChip laptops will be made ​in ​the US, with circuit board assembly planned ⁠for an Anduril plant in Ohio. Anduril said it is also developing US production for ‌the laptop’s case, batteries and other key parts while qualifying other US suppliers for production.