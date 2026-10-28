Anduril, Qualcomm partner on new line of US-made laptops

Qualcomm ‌is a relatively new entrant to the ​laptop chip market and has been adding ‌security and AI features to its chips.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiOct 28, 2026 09:15 AM IST
Qualcomm’s headquarters in La Jolla, Calif., Jan. 30, 2018. Qualcomm unveils a new line of chips to join the AI boom; the company, known for its smartphone chips, also announced a deal with Humain, a Saudi-backed AI company. The news sent Qualcomm’s share price soaring. (Image: The New York Times)Qualcomm’s headquarters in La Jolla, Calif., Jan. 30, 2018. Qualcomm unveils a new line of chips to join the AI boom; the company, known for its smartphone chips, also announced a deal with Humain, a Saudi-backed AI company. The news sent Qualcomm’s share price soaring. (Image: The New York Times)
Make us preferred source on Google

Defense tech firm Anduril said on Tuesday it plans to build a series of rugged computers in the United States for government and military customers, using chips from Qualcomm.

Anduril, led by founder Palmer Luckey, has been announcing new military weapons and drones at a rapid pace and is in ⁠talks to ​raise funding at a valuation of about $100 billion. The company reported $2.2 billion in revenue in 2025 and doubled its workforce, it said in January.

The BlueChip laptops will be made ​in ​the US, with circuit board assembly planned ⁠for an Anduril plant in Ohio. Anduril said it is also developing US production for ‌the laptop’s case, batteries and other key parts while qualifying other US suppliers for production.

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

In a press announcement, the companies said on Tuesday they plan to take a “phased approach” aimed at “establishing an end-to-end American supply chain.”

During a press conference, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said that ⁠the Snapdragon X ⁠chips for the laptops will be made by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co at its ⁠Arizona facilities.

Qualcomm ‌is a relatively new entrant to the ​laptop chip market and has been adding ‌security and AI features to its chips. During the press conference, Anduril’s Luckey said that handling AI ‌work privately ​on a ​laptop is ​an important feature for government and defense customers.

“I’ve been using my BlueChip laptop to ​do a whole bunch of local model ⁠work where I don’t I don’t want to, and actually am not allowed to, send certain information out into ‌the cloud,” Luckey ⁠said. “Having devices that can do a really good job of onboard AI inference, running ​local models, is actually really, really important.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd

 

Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Oct 28: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Advertisement
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments