Android Q to include enhanced controls for network carriers: Report

Android 10 Q, which is Google’s new operating system, expected to be unveiled later this year, will include enhanced controls for network carriers. Unfortunately, the next-generation Android version will reportedly allow network carriers to lock SIM card slot of one’s phone to a specific network or even specify the networks that will work on particular smartphones.

According to 9to5Google, which found four commits posted to Android’s Gerrit source management that hint at these new restrictions. The commits entitled, “Carrier restriction enhancements for Android Q” reveal the “fine-grained” control that network carriers will have over the networks that devices will work on. These apply to single as well as dual SIM devices.

Essentially, included in the Android Q will be the ability to block certain carriers that do not belong to “allowed” carriers list on a particular phone. This means virtual carrier networks that run on the same tower as the user’s main carrier can also be blocked as well.

As for dual-SIM devices, carriers will have the ability to block the second SIM slot unless there is an approved SIM in the first slot. The report notes that this lock cannot be disabled even by restating or factory resetting the device. of course, calls to emergency numbers will go through.

Android Q first beta build could be unveiled at Google’s developer conference, I/O in May. A first look at an AOSP (Android open source project) build for Android Q was revealed in a video by XDA-Developers.

Android Q is expected to bring with it several new features including new privacy controls and developer tools, permissions as well as system-wide dark mode. Other minor changes that will be included are icon locations on the always-on display screen, new notification slide functionality, app arrangement, and more.