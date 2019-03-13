Android Q first beta to launch on March 13? Android Beta Feedback app for Pixel phones tipped

The first beta of Google’s latest operating system, Android Q could release on March 13, hints an image shared on Reddit. The Reddit user claims to have gotten the image form a developer at Google, which also suggests that Android Q first beta will be made available over-the-air (OTA).

Google Android Q is expected to be announced at the the company’s annual developer conference in May. Google is reportedly planning to have more smartphone under its beta testing program. The search giant itself has not confirmed an exact date for roll out of Android Q first beta.

Typically, Google Pixel devices are the first to get new version of Android. However, last year, Google added to the list a slew of non-Pixel devices eligible for Android P beta like Essential PH-1, Nokia 7 Plus, OnePlus 6, Oppo R15 Pro, Sony Xperia XZ2, Vivo X21 and Xiaomi Mi Mix 2S.

Ahead of release, we are seeing more leaks around Android Q. A document posted by Twitter user Till Kottmann reveals that Android Q beta will come with a dedicated Android Beta Feedback app. However, the app could be limited to Pixel devices, allowing its users to submit bugs, feature requests or other feedback about Android Beta/Developer Preview software only.

Android Q is also tipped to come with improved privacy and permission settings, spotted in the early ASOP build of the software (via XDA Developers). For apps (that also run in the background), Android Q will offer users foru options Allow all the time, Allow only while the app is in use, Deny, and Deny & don’t ask again.

Android Q Beta will include a new “Android Beta Feedback” app, as well as a specific QS Tile for reporting issues. It seems like they are open for major suggestions before Q will be finalized, or use them as suggestions for their next cycle. pic.twitter.com/xmeS5JpGfW — Till Kottmann (@deletescape) March 12, 2019

In comparison, the current version of Android (Android 9 Pie), the user only gets “Allow” and “Deny” options along with a check-box that says “Don’t ask again”.