Google could be working on Face ID-like feature for Android Q: Report

Android Q will likely bring native support for Face ID-like facial recognition hardware, reports XDA Developers. Additionally, it might also add a system-wide screen recording tool, new emergency shortcut, an updated notification management mechanism and support for WPA3 security standard. Android Q is widely expected to be announced at year’s Google I/O developer’s conference.

The report claims Android Q’s AOSP build has a few command strings, which indicate that the operating system will constantly check for the presence of dedicated facial recognition hardware before it moves forward with a secure process. Android currently relies on the front camera only, unlike Apple’s Face ID, which relies on an array of sensors like a dot projector and an infrared module.

Android Q’s new facial recognition system apart from unlocking the phone will also allow users to log in to certain apps and services as well as authorise payments. The report also suggests that the company is currently testing out this feature on a compatible smartphone, which might be the upcoming Pixel 4.

In a separate report by 9to5Google, Android Q features a few additional features in its System UI APK and AOSP’s Continuous Integration Dashboard. These include a system-wide screen recording feature, which was also spotted in a detailed teardown of the operating system done by XDA Developers, earlier this month.

It also includes features like WPA3 security support, new control notifications, priority settings and more. Additionally, the operating system also comes with string code for something called a “privacy chip”, which will be notifying users of any app that is using any of the device’s hardware.