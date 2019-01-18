Android Q leaked beta shows system-wide dark mode, privacy controls

Google will be launching its Android 10 Q operating system later this year and is expected to showcase the first beta build of the software at Google I/O 2019. However, we already have got a look at an AOSP (Android open source project) build for the same in an in-depth analysis video uploaded by XDA-developers.

Advertising

In the video, it is mentioned that this is a beta AOSP build of the operating system and is nowhere near to what the company might end up launching later this year. The build was created in January 2019 and comes with the Android Q security patch for the month of February.

The video details a number of new features that the new operating system will bring to the devices. These new features include new privacy controls, new permissions, system-wide dark mode, new developer tools and much more.

Many minor changes like the icon locations on the always-on display screen, new notification slide functionality, app arrangement and more have also been made.

One of the major features that we see being implemented in the Android Q beta AOSP ROM is the system-wide dark mode. This, when turned on like its name, suggests implements an overall dark theme to the whole UI from the settings panel to the notification panel.

With Android Q, Google also appears to be focusing much more on user privacy. It has a new privacy permissions menu, letting users choose what how much permission they want to grant a certain app and for how much time. It will also check if the permissions being asked for by an app do actually have a function in the app’s core functionality or not. Additionally, the system UI will show users all the apps using any sort of system functionality like location, microphone, camera and others in the status bar, while they are being used.

In the video, a tool by the name of ‘force desktop mode’ is can also be seen. This might be a mode which will allow users to connect their Android Q powered smartphones or tablets onto a display and use it as a desktop in a similar fashion to Samsung’s DeX functionality.

Android Q will also come with a number of new developer tools including a native screen recorder, ability to choose the graphics driver and much more. A feature called ‘Role’ was also spotted in the settings panel, which shows controls for SMS, browser and gallery, this might allow users to set particular roles for each of these apps and when they need to be active.

Advertising

It is currently unknown as to which features will Google make available to the public with the Android Q final build and which all will be dropped.