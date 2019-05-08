Android Distribution Dashboard shows Pie OS in 10 per cent of phones globally

Google has announced on Tuesday that it has updated their Android Distribution Dashboard, a platform where developers can see which versions of the Android are in use across the world. The platform had not been updated since October last year. According to its latest figures, Google’s latest Android Pie operating system (OS) has crossed the 10 per cent mark worldwide.

Android Pie has a market share of 10.4 per cent across all Android smartphones. However, among all the Android OS launched so far, Android Oreo was the most used OS in Android phones having a share of 28.3 percentage points, if one were to add both the versions of Oreo.

Android Nougat was the second most used OS across all Android devices with a total share of 19.2 percentage points, if one were to add both the variants. This is followed by Android Marshmallow, which has 16.9 per cent of distribution and Android Lollipop with 14.5 per cent share, the Android Distribution Dashboard showed.

Android Kitkat, which was launched way back in October 2013, has a 6.9 per cent share in the Android OS space, while the older Android Jelly Bean had a total share of 3.2 per cent.

According to Android Central, Google wanted to make sure that they were telling the whole story of every Android version, which is why they had stopped updating the Android Distribution Dashboard. They didn’t want it to be only about percentages and pie charts, says the report.

Soon, some security patches will be issued through the Play Store as well, the report said. While the data and pie chart has been updated on the Android Dashboard, the company intends to provide additional context in its future updates.

The initial vision of the dashboard was to provide best practices to the Android developers looking to keep their apps supporting the different versions of the OS. Google is now promising a better and more comprehensive data going forward.