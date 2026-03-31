YouTube is officially coming to Android Auto, but there is a major catch for Indian drivers

For years, Android Auto users have been relying on third party workarounds like CarStream and Fermata Auto, which enable them to watch YouTube videos and control playback, but now, Google is reportedly bringing YouTube to your car’s screen.

However, the feature comes with several limitations, as playing videos while driving can be distracting and dangerous. According to a new report by 9to5Google, Android Auto users will now be able to play, pause and skip YouTube videos, but the support comes with severe limitations.

Like YouTube Music and Spotify, YouTube will function only as an audio stream. You won’t be able to forward or rewind videos, and they won’t be displayed on Android Auto. While YouTube now shows up in Android Auto’s media controls, there is no video playback, no browsing, and it also lacks a full-screen player for safety reasons.