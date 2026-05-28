Android Auto finally makes switching between music apps much easier

With the new update, Android Auto keeps multiple recent media sessions active simultaneously as separate cards that users can swipe through directly from the dashboard interface.(Image Source: Freepik)

Android Auto is rolling out a small but highly useful update that makes switching between media apps significantly less frustrating for drivers.

The latest beta version of Android Auto now supports multiple swipeable media cards directly on the dashboard, allowing users to quickly cycle through active audio apps without having to reopen them individually.

The feature first surfaced during an APK teardown in late 2025, but it is now beginning to work in Android Auto beta version 17.0.162144-release.daily.

Previously, Android Auto only displayed one active media app at a time. For example, if a user switched from Spotify to YouTube Music, the Spotify media controls would disappear entirely from the dashboard. Returning to Spotify required reopening the app and manually resuming playback before its controls reappeared.