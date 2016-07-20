Android 7.0 Nougat Final Developer Preview starts rolling out

Android N Final Developer Preview comes with bug fixes and system environment changes

Google seems to be closing in on the public rollout of Android 7.0 Nougat. The search giant has started rolling out Developer Preview 5 with final APIs for Nougat.

The final Developer Preview 5 offers near-final system updates for all the supported devices.

The final Developer Preview of Nougat offers:

1. System images for Google’s Nexus range and other preview devices including Android One and Sony’s Xperia Z3

2. The Preview offers an emulator that can be used for final testing of developer apps and comfirm their readiness.

3. Developer Preview 5 also includes final N APIs (API level 24) and latest system behaviours and UI.

4. Most importantly, the Preview 5 issues latest bug fixes and software optimisation

The final Developer Preview 5 allows Android developers to test their apps for handling all of the system behaviour changes in Android N. The most important system changes include Doze on the Go, background optimisations, screen zoom and other permission changes.

Android N Developer Preview is available for Nexus 6, Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Nexus 9, and Pixel C devices, as well as General Mobile 4G [Android One] devices.

