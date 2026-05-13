Android 17 set to arrives with AirDrop-style sharing, AI widgets, and more

Google has unveiled Android 17 with new Gemini-powered AI tools, redesigned emoji and upgraded security features. (Image: Google)

Google has officially revealed the biggest new features coming to Android 17 at the Android Show 2026, introducing a wide range of upgrades spanning artificial intelligence, cross-platform sharing, digital well-being, and security.

The update brings everything from AI-generated widgets and smarter dictation tools to redesigned emoji and improved file sharing between Android and iPhone devices.

Gemini AI powers smarter Android tools

Artificial Intelligence remains central to Android 17 as Google introduced ‘Rambler’, a Gemini-powered dictation feature that can intelligently rewrite spoken text by removing filler words, correcting errors, shortening sentences, and understanding multilingual speech.

Another AI feature, ‘Create My Widget’, allows users to generate custom home screen widgets using natural language prompts. Google demonstrated examples such as personalised meal planners and weather widgets designed specifically for cyclists.