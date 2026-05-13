Android 17 set to arrives with AirDrop-style sharing, AI widgets, and more

Google has officially revealed the biggest new features coming to Android 17 at the Android Show 2026, introducing a wide range of upgrades spanning artificial intelligence, cross-platform sharing, digital well-being, and security.
The update brings everything from AI-generated widgets and smarter dictation tools to redesigned emoji and improved file sharing between Android and iPhone devices.
Artificial Intelligence remains central to Android 17 as Google introduced ‘Rambler’, a Gemini-powered dictation feature that can intelligently rewrite spoken text by removing filler words, correcting errors, shortening sentences, and understanding multilingual speech.
Another AI feature, ‘Create My Widget’, allows users to generate custom home screen widgets using natural language prompts. Google demonstrated examples such as personalised meal planners and weather widgets designed specifically for cyclists.
Android 17 will also expand Gemini-powered task automation, allowing AI to help with grocery ordering, travel planning, and form completion across apps and websites.
Google is also expanding its digital well-being efforts with a new feature called ‘Pause Point’. Users can mark certain apps as distracting, after which Android introduces a 10-second delay before those apps open. During the pause, the system may suggest breathing exercises or recommend more productive alternatives.
The feature also supports app session timers and is designed to make mindless scrolling slightly harder by adding friction before opening addictive apps.
Android 17 introduces a new creator-focused feature called “Screen Reactions,” allowing users to record both their screen and selfie camera simultaneously.
The feature works with webpages, videos, apps, and photos, while displaying the user as a floating cutout overlay. Google says the tool is designed to simplify the creation of reaction-style videos and content sharing.
Screen Reactions will launch first on Pixel devices this summer.
Google is also broadening support for Quick Share, Android’s equivalent to Apple’s AirDrop. After earlier limited interoperability support, Quick Share compatibility is now expanding to devices from brands including Xiaomi, Honor, OnePlus, Oppo, and Vivo.
Android users will also be able to generate QR codes that allow iPhone users to directly receive files through iCloud.
One of the most visible changes in Android 17 is a complete redesign of Android’s emoji collection. Google has refreshed all 4,000 emoji with a more detailed and three-dimensional appearance, replacing the flatter cartoon-like icons currently used across Android devices. The updated emoji set will first arrive on Pixel phones later this year before expanding to other Android devices.
Google says Android 17 will significantly simplify switching from iPhones. Working alongside updates introduced in Apple’s iOS 26.3, Android devices will soon support wireless transfers of contacts, files, messages, eSIMs, and even home screen layouts from iPhones.
The feature is expected to first roll out on Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices later this year.
Google is also adding several new security features to Android 17. The update includes stronger malware detection, scam call protections, enhanced APK scanning inside Chrome, and improved anti-theft measures. Android devices will now limit repeated PIN attempts and support remote biometric locking through Find Hub.
Most Android 17 features are expected to begin rolling out later this year, with Pixel and Samsung Galaxy devices receiving the first updates.