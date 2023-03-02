scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Android 14 to end password woes with passkey support for third party apps

Are you someone who often forgets passwords or log in credentials on a website? With Android 14, Google is planning to end all your password problems with passkey support for third party apps.

Android 14 | Passkey Android 14 | Dashlane Passkey supportPasskeys let you login to websites using your fingerprint, face or PIN. (Image Source: Android Developer Blog)

Earlier this month, Google released Android 14 Developer Preview 1, which introduced several new features and changes including support for Passkeys. To give you a quick recap, Passkeys are an authentication mechanism that completely eliminates the need for typing or remembering passwords.

Compared to passwords, which are susceptible to data breaches and hacking, Passkeys are more secure in the sense it replaces passwords with unique digital keys which are stored on the device and are end-to-end encrypted. Up until now, users could sync passkeys either with Apple’s iCloud Keychain or Google Password Manager and did not support any other password managers.

Also Read
instagram featured
Here's how to check who stopped following you on Instagram
TikTok | TikTok Tic
How teens recovered from the ‘TikTok Tics’
Apple WWDC 2022 keynote
Apple WWDC 2022 Highlights: New M2 MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro with ...
Xiaomi 13 Pro to launch on February 26: India's first 1-inch camera smart...

However, a recent blog post by Dashlane, the popular password-managing app suggests that this will change with Android 14. Since the upcoming Android version natively supports Passkeys, users will be able to create a new password using their fingerprint instead of typing in text. In case you want to see how passkeys work, check out the video below.

Some time ago, 1Password also announced that it will enable passkeys support with Android 14. The feature is already available on Apple devices running iOS 16 and Google Chrome for Android, Windows, and macOS.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-03-2023 at 12:50 IST
Next Story

When Sharmila Tagore sent a telegram to Tiger Pataudi after bikini shoot row, and he said, ‘You must be looking very nice’

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

Lunar Eclipse 2022 images: Pictures of the last total lunar eclipse for next three years
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close