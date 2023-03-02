Android 14 to end password woes with passkey support for third party apps

Earlier this month, Google released Android 14 Developer Preview 1, which introduced several new features and changes including support for Passkeys. To give you a quick recap, Passkeys are an authentication mechanism that completely eliminates the need for typing or remembering passwords.

Compared to passwords, which are susceptible to data breaches and hacking, Passkeys are more secure in the sense it replaces passwords with unique digital keys which are stored on the device and are end-to-end encrypted. Up until now, users could sync passkeys either with Apple’s iCloud Keychain or Google Password Manager and did not support any other password managers.

However, a recent blog post by Dashlane, the popular password-managing app suggests that this will change with Android 14. Since the upcoming Android version natively supports Passkeys, users will be able to create a new password using their fingerprint instead of typing in text. In case you want to see how passkeys work, check out the video below.

Some time ago, 1Password also announced that it will enable passkeys support with Android 14. The feature is already available on Apple devices running iOS 16 and Google Chrome for Android, Windows, and macOS.