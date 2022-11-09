Samsung to OnePlus: The list of devices that will get Android 13 this month

Released on August 15, Android 13 was rolled out to eligible Pixel devices on the very same day. But it takes some time for the update to roll out to other devices. That’s not to say that the Pixels aren’t the only phones running Android 13 right now – Samsung’s flagship lineup and a few OnePlus devices have got the new operating system. But what about other devices? We’ve listed offerings from various OEMs and when they’ll gain early access to Android 13 below.

Samsung

Samsung’s software rollout speeds have improved over the years. The South Korean company has already started seeding the update to several of its Galaxy S and Galaxy Note models meaning more devices may be in the pipeline.

The list of Galaxy devices that have received Android 13 stable:

Galaxy S22

Galaxy S22+

Galaxy S22 Ultra

Galaxy S21

Galaxy S21 Plus

Galaxy S20

Galaxy S20 Plus

Galaxy S20 Ultra

Galaxy Note 20

Galaxy Note 20 Ultra

Galaxy devices that will receive Android 13 stable in November:

Galaxy Z Fold 4

Galaxy Z Flip 4

Galaxy Z Fold 3

Galaxy Z Flip 3

Galaxy Tab S8

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S7

Galaxy Tab S7 Plus

Galaxy Quantum 3

Galaxy A53 5G

Galaxy A33 5G

New One UI 5 features include expanded Material You theming, revamped notifications panel, intelligent Wi-Fi, custom call backgrounds for each contact, improved stacked widgets, camera UI changes, and more.

OnePlus

OnePlus has already rolled out Android 13-based OxygenOS 13 for the OnePlus 10 Pro, and released a beta rollout timeline for its other devices that are eligible for the same. The new OxygenOS version comes with an updated ‘Aquamorphic’ design language with updated app and system interface, improved resource allocation and memory management, new AOD features, and gaming performance improvements

OnePlus devices that have already received beta/stable Android 13:

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G

OnePlus 10R 5G

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

OnePlus 9 5G

OnePlus devices that will receive stable Android 13 in November and December:

OnePlus 10T 5G

OnePlus 9RT 5G

OnePlus 9R 5G

OnePlus 8 5G

OnePlus 8T 5G

OnePlus 8 Pro 5G

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G

OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G

Oppo

Oppo recently revealed the November timeline for ColorOS 13 based on Android 13, expanding the ongoing rollout program to include several new devices. Among the several new features of the software skin is the new ‘Aquamorphic’ design language that’s also been used by OnePlus.

Oppo devices that have already received beta/stable Android 13:

Find X3 Pro

Reno8 Pro 5G

Reno 8 5G

Oppo K10 5G

Oppo A77 5G

Reno 7 Z 5G

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo K10

Oppo A96

Oppo A76

Reno 7

Reno 7 Pro

Reno 7 5G

Reno 6 5G

Oppo devices that will receive stable Android 13 in November:

Reno 8 Pro 5G

Reno 8 5G

Oppo K10 5G

Vivo

Vivo has already released an official update timeline, detailing devices eligible for FuntouchOS 13 beta and when they’ll be getting it. The latest version of FuntouchOS includes an updated theme engine that presents a wider range of colour options, dynamic app icon colours, enhanced security features, and enhanced application management.

Our all-new #FuntouchOS13 based on #Android13 upgrade roll-out plan is here! Level up your experience in a more personalized and secure way with #vivo. pic.twitter.com/zbxXTDvOGO — vivo India (@Vivo_India) October 22, 2022

Vivo devices currently testing Android 13:

Vivo X80 Pro

Vivo devices that’ll receive Android 13 beta from mid-November 2022:

Vivo X80

Vivo X70

Vivo X70 Pro

Vivo V25 Pro

Vivo V25

Vivo V23 Pro

Vivo V23 5G

Vivo V23e 5G

Vivo T1 Pro 5G

Vivo T1 5G

Vivo T1

Vivo Y75 5G

Vivo Y35

Vivo Y22

Vivo Y22s

Realme

Realme was one of the early birds when it came to announcing an Android 13 early access timeline for its devices. It’s yet to reveal the next iteration of its Realme UI skin, though, and hasn’t made any mentions of Realme UI 4. The company’s flagship – Realme GT 2 Pro – received Android 13 beta last month but it was still based on Realme UI 3.

The Android 13 roadmap is here! Are you ready? pic.twitter.com/BqRJmbTuUe — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) September 19, 2022

Realme devices currently testing Android 13:

Realme GT 2 Pro

Realme GT Neo 3 150W

Realme GT Neo 3

Realme GT 2

Realme GT Neo 3T

Realme 9 Pro+ 5G

Realme 9 Pro 5G

Realme 9i 5G

Realme devices that’ll receive Android 13 beta from mid-November 2022:

Realme GT

Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G

Realme Narzo 50 5G

Asus

Asus is yet to release an official roadmap but it’s already kicked off the Android 13 beta program for Zenfone 9 and the ROG Phone 6. If all goes well these devices should be treated to the stable version of the update in a few months. As for the likes of the Zenfone 8 series and the ROG Phone 5 series, Asus is yet to even kick off Android 13 beta.

Asus devices currently testing Android 13:

Asus Zenfone 9

ROG Phone 6

Other devices

Aside from the aforementioned, there are currently no other major brands running beta programs for Android 13. That obviously means that these brands haven’t yet released stable Android 13 either. Xiaomi is currently testing multiple devices from the Mi series, Redmi, and Poco internally but has yet to release any beta builds outside of China. Meanwhile, the Nothing Phone 1 will only be getting a beta build at the end of the year, with stable scheduled for “early 2023.”