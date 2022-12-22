Microsoft to bring Android 13 to Windows 11 via WSA: All you need to know

Along with the design rehaul, one of the prominent new features of Windows 11 OS was the ability to run Android apps natively without any third-party emulators. Previously, it would require specialised software on Windows PC to run Android apps.

Microsoft added Android app support for Windows 11 OS in mid-2022 and the feature was made available in select markets. Along with sideloading Android apps, Microsoft also partnered with Amazon to give access to thousands of Android apps and games via Amazon App Store.

While a lot of Android phone makers are yet to update the OS from Android 12 to Android 13, Microsoft, a brand that makes Windows OS is already beta testing the Android 13-based subsystem for PCs running on Windows 11 OS.

At launch, Microsoft incorporated an Android 12-based subsystem on Windows 11 OS, which is available in markets like Switzerland, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of now, there is no information on the rollout of the same for Indian users.

Microsoft calls it Windows Subsystem for Android or WSA and users who have opted for Windows Subsystem for Android Preview program can finally run Android apps on a Windows 11 PC with Android 13-level optimisations.

What’s new on Android 13 for Windows 11?

Along with all the new technological advancements of Android 13, Microsoft has added a few of its own to make keyboard and mouse input friendly. This includes improved mouse click input, improved clipboard stability, improved application (window) resizing, reliability improvement while accessing media files, and jumplist entry for applications that support app shortcuts.

Besides, Microsoft has also upgraded the system to Intel bridge technology for Android 13, which will further enhance Android app optimisation and user experience on Windows 11 PC with Intel CPU.

Is it safe to try?

As Microsoft is offering Windows Subsystem for Android in a separate beta program, it will not affect the overall usability of Windows 11 OS in any way. You can also apply for the beta testing of the same via the Microsoft preview program website. However, do note that Microsoft might take up to seven days to approve your request.

As of now, there is no information on when the WSA feature will be available for Windows 11 PC users in India. In meantime, you can run Android apps on a PC running on Windows 11 or even Windows 10 OS with the help of apps like Bluestacks, which is also available for Macs.