Android 13 beta 2 announced at I/O 2022: Here’s what’s new

Google announced Android 13 Beta 2 during its I/O 2022 developer conference keynote last night. Android 13 Beta 2 which will soon begin rolling out to eligible Pixel devices, brings some more Material You additions along with some under-the-hood changes.

Interested Pixel users who want to try out the beta can do so by visiting the Google Android beta website. Android 13 beta builds are also being made available by several other phone-makers for their top flagships.

You can go ahead and try Android 13 beta on any of these devices like the Realme GT 2 Pro or OnePlus 10 Pro, but be warned that beta builds can often be unstable.

Android 13: What’s new?

Android 13 comes with a new permission setting that controls apps sending you notifications. The update also brings better permissions for pairing with nearby devices and accessing media files. There’s also a privacy-protecting photo picker and native support for HDR video.

Android 13 also brings improved ‘Material You’ design language elements. App icon colours can now be matched with themes and users can enjoy per-app language selection, among other new customisation options.

Android 13 also brings a number of enhancements for tablets and foldables, which make the most of the extra on-screen real estate users have on these devices. This includes a new notification and quick-settings panel and more. Other additions include support for Bluetooth LE Audio, MIDI 2.0 over USB and automatic deletion of clipboard history.

In future builds, Android 13 will also feature a a new unified Security & Privacy settings page, that will show users clear, easy-to-understand colour-coded indicator of their device’s safety status and how users can improve it.