Monday, September 13, 2021
Android 12 stable build tipped to release on October 4

A leaked document has suggested Android 12’s AOSP release could be made official on October 4, pointing at a simultaneous release of the update’s first stable builds.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
September 13, 2021 7:07:25 pm
Android 12 is set to bring a new UI with numerous other features for privacy and productivity.

The Android 12 beta 5 build for supported devices was recently made available by Google and ahead of the stable release, we now have a possible date for Android 12’s official stable release.

A leaked internal Google document shared by XDA Developer’s Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) suggests that Android 12’s source code will be published on Google’s Android Open Source Project (AOSP) on October 4.

The availability of the operating system’s source code on AOSP is the green light for OEMs like Samsung, Motorola, OnePlus and Xiaomi to use Android 12’s code to bake their own Android12-based custom skins. This will kickstart the development of Android 12-based skins like OxygenOS 12 and OneUI 4.0.

However, in recent years, the release date of a new update’s source code on AOSP has also coincided with the stable launch of the stock Android system update for the Pixel phones. For instance, Android 11 source code as well as the first stable update for supported Pixel phones were both rolled out on September 8 last year.



This points to a stable update also coming out on October 4 this year, if Google again decides to release both on the same date. Note that this is merely speculation at this point, as Google has not confirmed the date of either an official rollout or the availability of AOSP code.

Android 12: What’s new?

Android 12 is set to bring a major revamp to the visual look and feel of the operating system. The update is set to include a new Material You design language that will focus on personalisation. Also baked into the new update will be a new Privacy Dashboard, which will act as a one-stop destination for tuning all permissions and privacy-related settings.

Android 12: The biggest features coming to your smartphone

Other new additions include a redesigned lock screen, clock app, notification tray and quick settings toggles. Faster animations and motions across the user interface are also part of the package. Here’s an in-depth look at all new features coming with Android 12.

