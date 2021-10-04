scorecardresearch
Monday, October 04, 2021
PANDORA PAPERS

Android 12 source code released, update for Pixel phones could come later

Android 12 goes open-source: Here's all you need to know about Google's latest operating system for smartphones.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
October 4, 2021 10:52:46 pm
Android 12, ANdroid 12 updateAndroid 12 brings a new design language as well as new privacy features. (Image Source: Google)

Google has made the source code for Android 12 available today. However, the stable Android 12 update for eligible Pixel devices is still not available and could come at a later date. The new Android 12 update brings better customisation and privacy features to the phones, including a new Material You design language.

With Android 12’s source code now open, various OEMs can now use Android 12 code to bake into their own Android skins. Check out the tweet below.

Android 12 is expected to come to various Pixel 3-series, 4-series and 5-series phones later on, as well as a number of supported devices from brands like Xiaomi, Samsung, OnePlus and others.

Android 12: What’s new?

Android 12’s biggest differentiator is the new Material You design language that will basically skin the phone completely depending on what wallpaper you apply. The colours will also make their way to the notification shade, lock screen widgets, and Google’s first-party apps. Third-party apps could also support Material  You in the future if the developer chooses. The new interface is also rounder than before.

Also Read |Android 12: The biggest features coming to your smartphone

Android 12 also gets a redesigned notification tray on top with rounder corners as well as larger and more colourful quick settings buttons. There are also a number of new Privacy settings in Android 12 including a unified Privacy Dashboard where users can keep track of all permissions and data accessibility elements in one place.

There is also a new lockscreen in Android 12 with the date, local weather, alarms and notifications are now in the upper-left corner. The new interface gets a large centralised clock that takes up the entire display now. Check out our in-depth look at Android 12 here.

