Google’s Android 12 has a dessert codename ‘Snow Cone’

It seems that Google is bringing back the tradition of giving dessert names to its Android operating system. Google’s Vice President of Engineering for Android Dave Burke announced on Twitter that Android 12 has a dessert codename. It is being called “Snow Cone.”

Google dropped the dessert naming scheme after it launched Android 10 as it wanted to make Android release names simpler and more intuitive for the global community. At that time, the company said that it will still be providing codenames to its Android releases, however; those will remain limited to the internal team.

Since then, all the Android releases have been referred to by their numerical order. Now that the company has officially revealed the codename of the latest OS, this makes Android 12 the first in the last couple of years to receive a dessert name after Android Pie.

Android Central reported that the title of Snow Cone was first leaked in the month of February, but it didn’t receive enough attention, considering Google dropped the idea of giving dessert names to its latest Android versions.

Google has released the stable version of Android 12 on Android Open Source Project (AOSP), and brands like Oppo, OnePlus, and Realme have already confirmed the release of their custom skins that will be based on the new version of Android. Google has confirmed that it will be rolling out the stable version of Android 12 for Pixels “in the next few weeks.”

The Android 12 OS brings a number of improvements as well as features. These include dynamic theming, updated widgets, and enhanced privacy settings. It offers the new Material You design language and a dynamic theme. Android 12 also adds a new privacy dashboard, where users can see exactly what settings an app is accessing and how often, be it location or camera.