Android 12 Go Edition announced: Here are all the new features

Google unveiled Android 12 earlier today, its latest edition of Android optimised for entry-level devices. Google promises that the new version of Android Go comes with improvements and a new faster, smarter, and more privacy-focused experience.

Android 12 Go Edition: New Features

The primary improvement here seems to be performance. Google says Android 12 Go smartphones will be able to open new apps up to 30 per cent faster compared to previous Go-edition Android versions. The company also suggests that the animation with Android 12 Go will be much smoother.

The new update will feature app hibernation that will work automatically for applications that have not been used for long periods of time. This will help users save both space and battery life. Android 12 Go also gets the Android 12 SplashScreen API that lets developers add a filler to look at while users wait for their apps to open.

Android 12 Go also brings a new Files Go app that will let users recover accidentally deleted items within 30 days of deletion, a handy feature seen in many non-Go edition phones today.

Android 12 Go also sports a new recent apps screen that gives users two options to listen to the news and translate any content on display into their language of choice. Users will also be able to share apps with other devices with Nearby Share. The update also brings support for Guest profiles which Android 12 Go edition users will be able to implement directly from the lock screen.

There’s a new Privacy Dashboard, something we also saw on Android 12, which will give users an insight on what apps are using sensitive data elements like location, microphone, and camera. Users can now also use the Approximate location feature that will apps get only an approximate location instead of your precise location, which may be misused by malicious apps.