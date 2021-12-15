scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
MUST READ

Android 12 Go Edition announced: Here are all the new features

Here's every new feature in Android 12 Go Edition for low-end phones.

By: Tech Desk | Mumbai |
Updated: December 15, 2021 5:59:19 pm
Android 12 Go EditionHere's what's new with Android 12 Go Edition. (Image Source: Google)

Google unveiled Android 12 earlier today, its latest edition of Android optimised for entry-level devices. Google promises that the new version of Android Go comes with improvements and a new faster, smarter, and more privacy-focused experience.

Android 12 Go Edition: New Features

The primary improvement here seems to be performance. Google says Android 12 Go smartphones will be able to open new apps up to 30 per cent faster compared to previous Go-edition Android versions. The company also suggests that the animation with Android 12 Go will be much smoother.

Also Read |Apple now lets Android phones find unknown AirTags near them: Here’s how

The new update will feature app hibernation that will work automatically for applications that have not been used for long periods of time. This will help users save both space and battery life. Android 12 Go also gets the Android 12 SplashScreen API that lets developers add a filler to look at while users wait for their apps to open.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Android 12 Go also brings a new Files Go app that will let users recover accidentally deleted items within 30 days of deletion, a handy feature seen in many non-Go edition phones today.

Top Tech News Now
Click here for more

Android 12 Go also sports a new recent apps screen that gives users two options to listen to the news and translate any content on display into their language of choice. Users will also be able to share apps with other devices with Nearby Share. The update also brings support for Guest profiles which Android 12 Go edition users will be able to implement directly from the lock screen.

There’s a new Privacy Dashboard, something we also saw on Android 12, which will give users an insight on what apps are using sensitive data elements like location, microphone, and camera. Users can now also use the Approximate location feature that will apps get only an approximate location instead of your precise location, which may be misused by malicious apps.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Dec 15: Latest News

Advertisement