Android 12: Expected features, release date, and more

Google has released two Android 12 developer previews and the third one is expected soon. In case you are unaware, developer previews are early versions of the operating system that give us an insight into what we can expect in the final build of the OS. A lot of Android 12 leaks, rumours, and hands-on videos have already leaked online, giving us a good idea of what the upcoming Android 12 OS could offer.

Android 12: Expected release date and compatible devices

The second developer preview version of Android 12 has already been released, and the first public beta version will likely be rolled out in May. At the same time, the search giant will host its annual Google IO 2021 event. It will take place between May 18 to May 20.

The Android 12 OS is expected to release in September, and it will first be available for Google Pixel phones. These include Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5. If you are using another brand’s phone or intend to buy a new one, it depends on when the smartphone manufacturers, decide to update the smartphones with the latest version of Android.

Expected Features

Google has announced some of the features of the Android 12 developer beta. Some of these features include increased efficiency in video and image compression to save data, easier copy and pasting, better support for tablets, foldable phones, and TVs, improved audio features, changes to gesture navigation, a redesigned notification menu, and the ability to block repeated notifications.

According to a report by XDA Developers, the Android 12 will come with native expanded screenshot support. It is worth noting that the feature is already available on several Android phones, but it will now be natively supported in Android 12. This means when you take a screenshot, a different activity will open up with an expanded view of the page, allowing you to select the area you want to capture manually.

One might also witness an ‘App Pairs’ feature, which is Google’s new take on multitasking and switching apps. It is basically an improved version of the split-screen feature. So, Google has reportedly added the ability to swap the position of each app in split-screen and you will be able to do this by just double-tapping the center of the screen.

A report from 9to5Google suggested that Android 12 will also have a screenshot markup menu that will allow users to add annotations and emojis to the screenshots, in addition to notes and doodles. It is also said to offer improved one-handed modes.

One of the reports shows that the new Android OS will have redesigned settings, menus and a new opaque background mode for the notification panel which will match the system theme. The lock screen media player is said to have a few tweaks and will look slightly different.

According to XDA, Android Runtime will be a Mainline module in Android 12 which would allow more operating system updates through the Google Play Store, rather than sending them out as OTA (over-the-air) updates. This means that smartphones with Android 12 may get updates much more quickly.

Android 12 could feature new security changes as well. the upcoming operating system could allow users to block apps from using the camera and microphone. The new Android OS may let you send Wi-Fi passwords to nearby phones. As for the privacy feature, Android users might get alerts on the apps that are accessing the clipboard’s content.

9to5Google reported that Android 12 will feature a new colour reduction option which will allow users to reduce on-screen contrast. It is important to note that many of these features are in the testing stage and we will have to wait a little longer to get the stable official build of Android 12, to know more about the features and how they perform.