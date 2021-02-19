Android 12 Developer Preview released: Here is what’s new and other details

Google has released the latest Android 12 Developer Preview. The company has revealed via its latest blog post that it will roll out eight Developer Preview (DP) over the coming months before launching it later this year for all the Android devices. The first developer preview of Android 12 is only compatible with Google Pixel devices. These include Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL, Pixel 4, Pixel 4 XL, Pixel 4a, Pixel 4a 5G, and Pixel 5.

Those who have one of these phones can try the latest Android 12 DP1 right away. Users are advised to not install this on your primary Pixel device to avoid losing your data. If you are planning to install this early preview, then you will have to manually download the system image and flash it. The timeline shared by Google states that the first Android Beta update will be released in the month of May.

The stable build is expected to be rolled out in October this year. With Android 12, the videos recorded in HEVC and HDR formats will be automatically transcoded into AVC format, as per Google’s blog post. It will offer support for a new AVIF image file format that will help improve the image quality as compared to the JPEG format, without increasing file size.

The upcoming Android OS will also offer support for haptic-coupled audio effects. Google has improved gesture navigation and the company has also done a few minor redesigns of the Settings app search bar, the lock screen and notification media player.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, Android 12 will bring privacy toggles to block camera and microphone, which is a great feature for privacy-conscious users. Google has also added the ability to wirelessly share Wi-Fi passwords with those who are nearby, and one will be able to do this with just one tap.

Users will also witness a new “reduce bright colours” accessibility option in the settings section. There is also a developer option to hide the Pixel’s hole-punch camera cutout, which is cool. A report from Android Police asserted that Google has made it easier for users to use Emergency SOS feature. The Android 12 users will be able to activate the emergency feature by just pressing the power button five times. Google is expected to introduce a one-handed mode and scrolling screenshot feature.

To download Android 12 on your Pixel phone, you’ll have to download the system image and install it using the Android Flash Tool, as suggested by Google. One can also sideload an OTA update using ADB commands.