scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, September 09, 2021
Must Read

Android 12 Beta 5 update rolling out, stable release just a few weeks away: Google

The latest Android 12 Beta 5 update doesn't bring any major changes and mostly fixes bugs, which is expected considering how close we are to the public launch of the latest Android OS.

By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: September 9, 2021 11:34:07 am
Android 12 Beta 5, Android 12 Beta 5 update, Android 12 Beta 5 features, Android 12 Beta update, Android 12 features, Android 12 stable update, android 12, Android 12 Beta 5, Android 12 Beta 5 update, Android 12 Beta 5 features, Android 12 Beta update, Android 12 features, Android 12 stable update, android 12 release, Android 12, Android 12 beta, Android 12 beta update, Android 12 features, Android 12 update, Android 12 beta 2, Android 12 beta 2.1, androidAndroid 12 Beta 5 update rolling out, stable release is just a few weeks away: Google

Google has started rolling out the final beta update for Android 12. The software giant says the stable release of the latest Android 12 OS is now just a few weeks away. The latest Android 12 Beta 5 update doesn’t bring any major changes and packs in “the latest fixes and optimisations,” which is expected considering how close we are to the public launch of the latest Android OS.

The new software update includes a new 7.0 version of the Google Clock app, which has received a Material You redesign.

XDA Developers reported that Google has revamped analog, digital, and world clocks and they now come with a different system colour palette, which is generated from your wallpapers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Also Read |Google I/O 2021: Here are all the new Android 12 features and changes

It brings the Material You redesign for the calculator app as well. After downloading the update, users will see the calculator in pastel colours with more playful buttons.

Android 12 Beta 5 also updates lock screen device controls. There is now a new device control shortcut that allows users to control smart home devices with just a tap of a button once they wake up the phone’s screen, according to the report.

It is worth pointing out that Google already moved the device controls from Android 11’s power menu to the quick settings shade, and the search giant has now made it more accessible by adding them in a more convenient place.

Also Read |Android 12: The biggest features coming to your smartphone

XDA says the final build also offers a much faster universal search bar in the Pixel Launcher. It can show a list of apps as well as your contacts, settings, shortcuts, and other things.

The latest update brings a few more small tweaks, which one can check out yourself by downloading Android 12 Beta 5 on a compatible smartphone. But, the final build has some bugs as well, so users are advised to back up all their data before installing the Beta 5 update.

If you have already enrolled for the beta program before, then an over-the-air update to the latest build should already be available to you. If you haven’t yet received the notification, then you can head to your phone’s Settings section > System > System update to manually check for the update.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Sep 09: Latest News

Advertisement