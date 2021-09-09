Android 12 Beta 5 update rolling out, stable release just a few weeks away: Google

Google has started rolling out the final beta update for Android 12. The software giant says the stable release of the latest Android 12 OS is now just a few weeks away. The latest Android 12 Beta 5 update doesn’t bring any major changes and packs in “the latest fixes and optimisations,” which is expected considering how close we are to the public launch of the latest Android OS.

The new software update includes a new 7.0 version of the Google Clock app, which has received a Material You redesign.

XDA Developers reported that Google has revamped analog, digital, and world clocks and they now come with a different system colour palette, which is generated from your wallpapers.

It brings the Material You redesign for the calculator app as well. After downloading the update, users will see the calculator in pastel colours with more playful buttons.

Android 12 Beta 5 also updates lock screen device controls. There is now a new device control shortcut that allows users to control smart home devices with just a tap of a button once they wake up the phone’s screen, according to the report.

It is worth pointing out that Google already moved the device controls from Android 11’s power menu to the quick settings shade, and the search giant has now made it more accessible by adding them in a more convenient place.

XDA says the final build also offers a much faster universal search bar in the Pixel Launcher. It can show a list of apps as well as your contacts, settings, shortcuts, and other things.

The latest update brings a few more small tweaks, which one can check out yourself by downloading Android 12 Beta 5 on a compatible smartphone. But, the final build has some bugs as well, so users are advised to back up all their data before installing the Beta 5 update.

If you have already enrolled for the beta program before, then an over-the-air update to the latest build should already be available to you. If you haven’t yet received the notification, then you can head to your phone’s Settings section > System > System update to manually check for the update.