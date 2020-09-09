Android 11 officially releases for compatible Pixel phones

Google releases Android 11

Google finally officially releases the Android 11 stable version for compatible Pixel phones. Like every year Google Pixel phones are the first ones to get the stable version of the latest Android update and this year is no different.

In addition, select phones from a few more brands like Xiaomi, Oppo, OnePlus and Realme are getting the public beta update starting today. These devices should get the stable version earlier than others. To recollect, the beta version of the latest software update was released back in June this year.

Pixel phones are always at an advantage when it comes to the Android update. Unlike phones from other brands compatible Pixel phone users will get some additional features like app suggestions on the home screen based on daily routines, new overview actions that let take a screenshot of an app and select text and images, among others.

The rollout of the Android 11 software update will happen in a phased manner. Google has confirmed that it is in talks with other brands and expects “more partners launching and upgrading devices over the coming months”.

Compatible devices for Android 11

* Pixel 2

* Pixel 2 XL

* Pixel 3

* Pixel 3 XL

* Pixel 3a

* Pixel 3a XL

* Pixel 4

* Pixel 4 XL

* Mi 10

* Mi 10 Pro

* OnePlus 8

ALSO READ | Top features of Android 11 software you must know

* OnePlus 8 Pro

* OnePlus 7T Pro

* OnePlus 7T

* OnePlus 7 Pro

* OnePlus 7

* OnePlus 6T

Most brands bring the latest Android update first to their flagship devices but Nokia operates slightly differently. The company is prepping to bring Android 11 update even to its cheapest phones. The Nokia devices that will get Android 11 update are:

* Nokia 1 Plus

* Nokia 1.3

* Nokia 2.2

* Nokia 2.3

* Nokia 3.1 Plus

* Nokia 3.2

* Nokia 4.2

* Nokia 5.3

* Nokia 6.2

* Nokia 7.2

* Nokia 8.1

* Nokia 8.3

* Nokia 9 PureView

In addition, Samsung is also working with Google to bring Android 11 experience to its users using phones such as:

* Galaxy Z Flip

* Galaxy Fold

* Galaxy S20 Ultra

* Galaxy S20+

* Galaxy S20

* Galaxy S10 Lite

* Galaxy Note 10 Lite

* Galaxy Note 10+

* Galaxy Note 10

* Galaxy S10+

* Galaxy S10

* Galaxy S10e

* Galaxy A71

* Galaxy A51

* Galaxy A31

For now, there are no details on when will the aforementioned Samsung devices get the update.

Android 11 features

With Android 11 Google focuses on improving the user experience by refining the existing features rather than bringing new ones. The new Android update focuses on making multi-tasking easy by moving all messaging apps to a dedicated space in the notifications section and also introducing bubbles notification. With Android 11, Google brings a built-in screen recording feature, the capability to access all smart devices in one place, Android Auto support, and auto reset permissions of apps not in use.

The software update also brings along one-time permissions that will allow users to grant single use access to their most sensitive permissions such as microphone, camera and location. It also brings additional Google Play system update modules that will send security and privacy fixes as soon as they’re available, without having to wait for a full OS update.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.