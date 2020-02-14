Android 11 developer page goes live for a short while, here’s what it revealed

Google is likely gearing up to unveil the first developer preview of Android 11 given the first preview of Android 10 was rolled out in March last year. Google is likely gearing up to unveil the first developer preview of Android 11 given the first preview of Android 10 was rolled out in March last year.

Google might have accidentally posted the Android 11 developer preview online for a brief period before taking it down and replacing with the existing Android 10 developers preview page. Though the page does not reveal much of Android 11 features, it does mention that the software will include “stronger protections for user privacy” as well as “extended support for foldable”.

Android Police, which took a screenshot of the Android 11 developer preview page before it was removed, said in a report that external links including those to enroll Pixel device as well as see what’s new in Android 11, have yet to be updated. The page does not seem to offer details on Android 11, rather contains references of it throughout.

Google is likely gearing up to unveil the first developer preview of Android 11 given the first preview of Android 10 was rolled out in March last year. The company could follow the same timeline with its new Android version as well, which means there’s still some time before it is unveiled.

Android 11 is said to come dark mode scheduling. To recall, system-wide Dark Mode was introduced in Android 10, though the company hinted in a comment on Google Issue Tracker that Android 11 could allow users to schedule dark mode, based on time. Another anticipated feature is “Share-to-Print” that will make it easier to print images and PDFs by adding universal “Print” option to the Android share sheet.

Google has already revealed that I/O 2020, which is its annual developer conference will be held from May 12-14 at the Shoreline Amphitheatre in Mountain View, California. At the event, the company could showcase key features of Android 11 in addition to announcements around its other software products such as Search, Duplex and the Assistant.

At last year’s I/O, Google also unveiled hardware products including Pixel 3a, Pixel 3a XL smartphones as well as Nest Hub Max home speaker. The successors to Pixel 3a series could launch at Google I/O 2020, though reports suggest that the XL variant could be skipped this time, thanks to lower demand for Pixel 3a XL than Pixel 3a.

