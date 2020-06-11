Android 11 beta update now available: Top features to note, eligible Pixel phones

Android 11 beta update now available: Conversations, bubbles, and other top features to note (Image: Google) Android 11 beta update now available: Conversations, bubbles, and other top features to note (Image: Google)

Google just released Android 11 beta for Pixel phone users. Android 11 doesn’t bring too many new features instead polishes the already existing ones to offer a better user experience. Some of the key features of Android 11 beta are conversations, priority conversations, bubbles, notifications, do not disturb, media controls, and more.

Before we discuss all the important features you must note that the Android 11 beta update, for now, can be downloaded by Pixel 2 and all the latest Google Pixel phone users only. However, other eligible phones from other brands will receive the update in the days to come.

To start with, you will need to have a phone that has your Google account logged in and then visit the Android 11 beta site to enroll. When you visit this page you should be able to find see your phone listed when you click “view your eligible devices” option. Click the enroll option under your phone name to enroll for Android 11 Beta update.

Now that you have downloaded the beta update, here are some of the new features and improvements you will see when you use the latest Android beta version from Google.

Android 11 beta update: Top features to note

Google says that it has divided the Android 11 beta update into three parts key themes: People, Controls, and Privacy. “We’re making Android more people-centric and expressive, reimagining the way we have conversations on our phones, and building an OS that can recognize and prioritize the most important people in your life,” the Android blog noted.

–Conversations: This feature appears in a dedicated section at the top of the notification shade. It comes with a people-forward design and conversation specific actions, such as opening the conversation as a bubble, creating a conversation shortcut on the home screen, or setting a reminder for a message that’s not very important.

–Bubbles: This allows users to keep conversations in view and accessible while multitasking. Google said, “messaging and chat apps should use the Bubbles API on notifications to enable this in Android 11.” Bubbles work very similar to Chat Heads for Facebook Messenger.

–Voice Access: There are people who control their phone entirely by their voice using Google Assistant, the new voice access makes the experience much smoother. Android 11 comes with an on-device visual cortex. This basically comes with the ability to understand screen content and context and generate labels and access points for accessibility commands.

–Device Control: Android 11 beta update brings a lot more control to the user’s hand. The Device Controls make it faster and easier than ever for users to access and control their connected devices. Users will now able to bring up device controls instantly by long-pressing the power button.

–Media Control: Android 11 beta update Media Controls. The controls make it quick and convenient for users to switch the output device for their audio or video content.

With Android 11 beta update, Google brings many more privacy features besides just improving the chatting experience and given more controls to users. Some of the privacy features are:

–One-time permission: This feature lets users provide apps access to their device microphone, camera, or location just for once. The app can always request permissions from the user the next time it is used.

–Permissions auto-reset: Android 11 auto-resets permissions if users haven’t used an app for a very long time. Android 11 will “auto-reset” all the runtime permissions associated with the app and then notify the user. Again, the app can request the permissions again when next used.

Android 11 Beta update: Eligible devices

Starting today, the first Beta for Android 11 will be available for everyone who has an eligible Android device. The eligible phones are Pixel 2, Pixel 3, Pixel 3a, or Pixel 4 (not available in India). Users will these Pixel devices will be able to enroll for Android 11 beta update right now.

