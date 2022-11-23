Anchor by Spotify introduces noise-cancellation feature: What’s the app and how you can use it

India’s podcast market has grown steadily over the years and witnessed a boom post-pandemic. Of course, with an increase in listenership, a lot of creators are now looking to get into the space as well. If you are one, you can invest in an XLR microphone and shell out some more bucks for an acoustic treatment – or you could save money and use Spotify’s Anchor app.

With the new Audio Enhancement update, it’s gotten better than ever and now, it even cuts out background noise. So here’s everything you need to know about Anchor and how you can use it to record podcasts like a pro.

What is Anchor

Spotify promotes Anchor as the easiest way to start your own podcast and the app lives up to that. It’s very beginner-friendly, giving it a big advantage over other platforms. The platform has been around for a while and was independent before Spotify acquired it in 2019. It stands out because it’s entirely free despite being a one-stop destination for all your podcasting needs – from creation to distribution.

Anchor’s top features

Segment-based episode creation

Anchor takes a unique approach to recording episodes and lets you record in segments which you can arrange and stitch together according to your needs. You can arrange segments with simple drag-and-drop actions. Segmentation also means you can delete bits when you make a mistake instead of having to start from scratch.

Add music from Spotify

One of the best outcomes of the acquisition by Spotify is the ability to add any song from the music platform to your podcast on Anchor, helping you create your own audio experiences. This means you can enhance you podcast without having to worry about copyright.

Free unlimited hosting

Anchor lets you upload an unlimited number of podcasts with no monthly fee. Once it’s uploaded, you can share it to streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and more without hassle.

Other miscellaneous features

As stated above, Anchor is a one-stop-destination for all your podcasting needs. It’s therefore no surprise that the service also lets you design your own cover art. You can also soup up your podcast by adding voice messages from listeners to your episodes.

Advertisement

Quick start guide for Anchor

Since Anchor is designed for beginners, its interface is very easy to understand and use. On the mobile app, you can use the plus button in the centre of the navbar to create your own episode, while on desktop, you can tap on the “New episode” option atop to begin recording.

After you have recorded enough segments, the best way to stitch them together would be with transitions After you have recorded enough segments, the best way to stitch them together would be with transitions

After you have recorded enough segments, the best way to stitch them together would be with transitions. Transitions let you insert sound effects and short bits of music in between your recorded segments, making your podcast sound more professional.

Your stitched-together recordings along with the uploaded audio files can be accessed by tapping the “+” button on mobile, while on desktop you’d have to head to the Episodes section for the same. You’ll find a Preview Episode button on the same page that will play each segment sequentially. Once you are satisfied with your creation, you can click the Save Episode button.

Advertisement

How to enhance Anchor audio on mobile

Anchor now lets users reduce background noise from recordings (Image source: Anchor) Anchor now lets users reduce background noise from recordings (Image source: Anchor)

With the latest update, Anchor now lets users reduce background noise from recordings while levelling their voice and bringing it to the forefront. The feature expands the scope of Anchor, letting you use the app outside, in a car, or in a coffee shop. To use it, simply record an episode in the Anchor mobile app and tap ‘Enhance’ on the ‘Preview your audio’ page.