scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, October 29, 2021
MUST READ

Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT auction to go live soon; collection includes father’s poem, his past works

An NFT, is a Blockchain-based tokenisation of a collectible item or an art piece. It is transparent which makes it easy for everyone to see the ‘owner of the token’.

By: Tech Desk | Pune |
October 29, 2021 1:19:56 pm
Amitabh Bachchan’s premium NFT auction will be going live on November 1. (Photo: Beyondlife.club)

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has become the first-ever celebrity to roll out his nonfungible token (NFT) collection with fans. The auction will go live on Beyondlife.club, an NFT exchange platform on November 1, 2021.

An NFT is a Blockchain-based tokenisation of a collectible item or an art piece. It is transparent which makes it easy for everyone to see the ‘owner of the token’.

Bachchan’s NFT collection will include his father’s poem Madhushala’s recording in Bachchan’s own voice and some of the prized moments from the actor’s career including his iconic clothing, songs, and vintage hand-painted posters signed by the actor.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Read more |Here’s how you can convert your digital art into an NFT and sell it

What’s unique about this auction is that is designed to be inclusive with a special “Loot Box”. Each buyer of $10 Loot Box NFT will win an assured art piece from the NFT collection.

It is also worth noting that Bachchan’s NFT collection will be the first-ever NFT based on Guardian Link’s Anti-RIP NFT technology—this technology would prevent the NFT from being copied— thereby, protecting the exclusive rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.

Bachchan, in a public statement, said, “In a world of metaverses and digitisation, NFTs have opened the doors to a new realm of connectivity and an opportunity to engage with my fans in a new way. The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to own an original piece of rare and cherished moments of my life including stories from my films, recitation from Madhushala, some backstories, and moments from my films and these moments remain with them forever.”

Read more |Cryptocurrency Shiba Inu’s market cap is now bigger than Adani Enterprises

Meanwhile, Beyondlife.club has developed an advanced Drop Wallet that supports multiple forms of digital transactions from debit cards to crypto, making the auctions easily accessible to both the tech-savvy as well as non-crypto users.

“India’s NFT exchange space has gained quite a lot of traction over the past couple of months owing to celebrities like Amit ji entering into this previously unexplored digital space but there’s still a sense of curiosity among people owing to its digitised nature and increased incidents of hacking and forgery. This is where our platform and every aspect of it including the newly announced drop wallet and Anti-RIP technology makes it stand apart from the industry clutter,” added Keyur Patel, co-founder and Chairman of Guardian Link and Co-Founder Beyondlife.club.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G photos, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G camera, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price, Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G price in India
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G first look: Big display, Qualcomm 778G processor and 64MP camera

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

Oct 29: Latest News

Advertisement