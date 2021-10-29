Amitabh Bachchan’s NFT auction to go live soon; collection includes father’s poem, his past works

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has become the first-ever celebrity to roll out his nonfungible token (NFT) collection with fans. The auction will go live on Beyondlife.club, an NFT exchange platform on November 1, 2021.

An NFT is a Blockchain-based tokenisation of a collectible item or an art piece. It is transparent which makes it easy for everyone to see the ‘owner of the token’.

Bachchan’s NFT collection will include his father’s poem Madhushala’s recording in Bachchan’s own voice and some of the prized moments from the actor’s career including his iconic clothing, songs, and vintage hand-painted posters signed by the actor.

What’s unique about this auction is that is designed to be inclusive with a special “Loot Box”. Each buyer of $10 Loot Box NFT will win an assured art piece from the NFT collection.

It is also worth noting that Bachchan’s NFT collection will be the first-ever NFT based on Guardian Link’s Anti-RIP NFT technology—this technology would prevent the NFT from being copied— thereby, protecting the exclusive rights of its owner which is currently a challenge in the NFT landscape.

Bachchan, in a public statement, said, “In a world of metaverses and digitisation, NFTs have opened the doors to a new realm of connectivity and an opportunity to engage with my fans in a new way. The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to own an original piece of rare and cherished moments of my life including stories from my films, recitation from Madhushala, some backstories, and moments from my films and these moments remain with them forever.”

Meanwhile, Beyondlife.club has developed an advanced Drop Wallet that supports multiple forms of digital transactions from debit cards to crypto, making the auctions easily accessible to both the tech-savvy as well as non-crypto users.

“India’s NFT exchange space has gained quite a lot of traction over the past couple of months owing to celebrities like Amit ji entering into this previously unexplored digital space but there’s still a sense of curiosity among people owing to its digitised nature and increased incidents of hacking and forgery. This is where our platform and every aspect of it including the newly announced drop wallet and Anti-RIP technology makes it stand apart from the industry clutter,” added Keyur Patel, co-founder and Chairman of Guardian Link and Co-Founder Beyondlife.club.