Amitabh Bachchan will lend his voice to Alexa in India from next year

Soon, you will have Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan answer all your queries to Alexa. Amazon has partnered with Bachchan to create a unique celebrity voice experience, the company noted in an official release. This is the first time that Alexa will be using the voice of an Indian actor.

Bachchan joins Samuel L. Jackson, who was made the first ever Alexa celebrity voice in September last year. However, Jackson’s Alexa voice is available only in English (US). Amazon has clarified that Bachchan’s Alexa voice will be limited to India only and in Hindi. Not sure if Bachchan will speak in English.

Amazon users in India will be able to access Bachchan’s voice on Alexa by purchasing the ‘Amitabh Bachchan voice experience’. In other words, if you wish Bachchan to me your Alexa’s voice you must pay. The payment or package details is yet to be revealed by Amazon.

The feature is said to be available only next year. Commenting on the partnership Bachchan said, “With voice technology, we are building something to engage more effectively with my audience and well-wishers.”

Puneesh Kumar, Country Leader for Alexa of Amazon India said, “Mr Bachchan’s voice is truly memorable for any Indian who has grown-up with Bollywood. This combination delivers a perfect pitch to further delight and simplify the lives of our customers.”

The Amazon Alexa team is said to be working closely with Bachchan to capture his voice to deliver a unique voice experience to customers. It will include popular offerings like jokes, weather, shayaris, motivational quotes, advice and more.

After the experience is officially next year, customers will be able to invoke the Amitabh Bachchan voice experience by just asking Alexa.

Currently, Alexa is available on various platforms including Echo, Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote, Fire TV Edition, Alexa app, Amazon shopping app for Android and several third-party devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth speakers, headphones, wearables and smart TVs that come with Alexa built-in capability.

