Amid rumours of redesign iMac, Apple discontinues two configurations of 4K 21.5-inch iMac

After the iMac Pro, the 21.5-inch iMac with Retina 4K display might be the next Apple device that will get discontinued. First spotted by MacRumors and later confirmed by Gizmodo, Apple has stopped selling the 21.5-inch iMac with 4K display with 512GB and 1TB SSD options. For now, Apple is only selling the 21.5-inch iMac with 256GB SSD and 1TB Fusion Drive options.

In February, MacRumors reported that the options for 512GB and 1TB of SSD storage for the 21.5-inch iMac with 4K display had been unavailable, although there was no clarity as to whether it was a supply issue or a permanent discontinuation. Now that both storage options are gone from Apple’s website, it is a clear sign that a big iMac redesign is around the corner. Apple last updated the 21.5-inch iMac in 2019 with the 8th generation Intel Core processors.

A big iMac redesign is happening this year, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. Apple is heavily rumoured to replace the 27-inch and 21.5-inch versions of the iMac with a redesigned iMac. Apple’s new iMac is said to feature a new design language mimicking Apple’s Pro Display XDR and the new iPad Air. The new iMacs are said to feature Apple silicon chips, as the company gradually moves away from Intel chipsets. This would be the first iMac redesign in nine years.

The discontinuation of two configurations of the 21.5-inch iMac adds fuel to fire that Apple might shake up the iMac lineup this year. Earlier this month, Apple discontinued the iMac Pro as well as the original HomePod. If Apple holds an event in April, it could announce the updated iMac, a brand new iPad Pro, AirTags, iPad Mini, AirPods 3, and the next-generation Apple TV streaming box.