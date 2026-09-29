AMD to buy Fei-Fei Li’s World Labs in $8.2 billion bet on ‘physical AI’

Classrooms must move more quickly from “solve this equation” to “decide what should be modelled, what assumptions are defensible, what data are missing, how the answer could fail, and how you would test it in the real world”.

Advanced Micro Devices said on Monday it would acquire Fei-Fei Li’s AI startup, World Labs, in an ⁠all-stock ​deal valued at $8.2 billion, a move that would give the chipmaker a foothold in research on physical AI systems that can understand and simulate the world.

The acquisition gives AMD access to ​research ​on spatial intelligence, an emerging field focused ⁠on enabling AI systems to model three-dimensional environments and physical interactions, which could shape future demand ‌for chips, software and AI infrastructure.

“We began a deep technical partnership with AMD last year, starting with model training and inference optimization on AMD GPUs,” Li said in a post on LinkedIn.