AMD Ryzen 7000 series gaming CPUs launched: All you need to know

AMD has announced its new 7000-series CPUs that succeed last year’s 6000-series chips and come with the company’s new Zen 4 architecture and use the AM5 platform, which AMD claims will be supported “through 2025 and beyond.” All the new processors also support PCIe 5.0 storage as well.

This year, we have a single Ryzen 5 and single Ryzen 7 variant, along with two Ryzen 9 variants revealed so far. Here’s is everything you need to know about the new processors including price, release date and other details.

AMD Ryzen 5 7600X

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X comes with a six-core, 12-thread design and is clocked at 4.7 GHz with up to 5.2Ghz boost support. The processor also features 38MB cache and a TDP of 105W. It supports PCIe 5.0 storage and is priced at Rs $299 (approximately Rs 23,837).

AMD claims that the new 7600X can offer five per cent faster gaming performance in select games compared to competing platforms.

AMD Ryzen 7 7700X

The AMD Ryzen 7 7700X comes with eight cores and 16 threads. It is clocked at 4.5GHz and can go up to 5.4GHz boost. With 40MB cache, the AMD Ryzen 7 7700X also supports PCIe 5.0 storage and 105W TDP. It is priced at $399 (approximately Rs 31,809).

AMD Ryzen 9 7900X and 7950X

The AMD Ryzen 9 7900X comes with 12 cores and 24 threads. It is clocked at 4.7GHz with 5.6GHz boost. It comes with 76MB cache and supports PCIe 5.0 storage. With a TDP of 170W, the Ryzen 9 7900X is priced at $549 (approximately Rs 43,767).

Meanwhile, the AMD Ryzen 9 7950X comes with 16 cores and 32 threads. It features a base clock of 4.5GHz and a boost clock of up to 5.7GHz. With 80MB cache, 170W TDP and support for PCIe 5.0 storage, the Ryzen 9 7950X is priced at $699 (approximately Rs 55,731).

Availability

Advertisement

The new AMD Ryzen 7000-series processors are set to go on sale from September 27, which also happens to be the day FIFA 23 is set to launch globally. Whether Indian users will be able to buy the Ryzen 7000-series processors on the same date is still unclear, and AMD is expected to provide more clarity on regional availability in the coming weeks.